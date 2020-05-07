PlayStation Store is in the sale fest mode these days. After kicking off the Games Under $20 Sale earlier this week, the PlayStation Store is now running a Hidden Gems sale that offers some steep discount on a tonne of games. As the name clearly suggests, you won't find many latest AAA titles during the sale, but there is a healthy catalogue of games that apparently didn't get mainstream traction and were buried in the flood of more popular names. As part of the Hidden Gems sale on the PlayStation Store, you'll come across a few familiar names such as Control, Destiny 2, and Sniper Elite 3, but the rest are relatively less famous.

However, what better way to experience new games and find a new favourite than trying them, especially when they are being offered at a huge discount? You'll find over 200 games that are currently listed under the Hidden Gems banner on the PlayStation Store, and here are some of the best ones that we could find:

Just for the sake of clarity, the choice of games and the genres listed above is subjective, so you might want to check out the entire Hidden Gems lineup on the PlayStation Store sale page here to find the one that suits your taste. Also, don't forget to have a look at the ongoing “Games under Rs 1,665” sale, where you can snag some fairly new and acclaimed games such as Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed Origins, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, God of War, Fallout 4, Watch Dogs 2, Titanfall 2, Dishonored 2, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition to name a few. You can check the entire sales catalogue here.