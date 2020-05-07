Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation Store Hidden Gems Sale Offers Up to 85 Percent Discount on Over 200 PS4 Games

PlayStation Store Hidden Gems Sale Offers Up to 85 Percent Discount on Over 200 PS4 Games

You can also snag a few popular titles such as Control, Destiny 2, and Sniper Elite 3 at a great price.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 7 May 2020 17:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PlayStation Store Hidden Gems Sale Offers Up to 85 Percent Discount on Over 200 PS4 Games

The Hidden Gems sale offers up to 85 percent discount on certain games.

Highlights
  • Control is up for grabs with a 60 percent discount in tow
  • Destiny 2 editions can be snagged at a 40 percent discount
  • Also check out the ongoing 'Games under Rs 1665' sale

PlayStation Store is in the sale fest mode these days. After kicking off the Games Under $20 Sale earlier this week, the PlayStation Store is now running a Hidden Gems sale that offers some steep discount on a tonne of games. As the name clearly suggests, you won't find many latest AAA titles during the sale, but there is a healthy catalogue of games that apparently didn't get mainstream traction and were buried in the flood of more popular names. As part of the Hidden Gems sale on the PlayStation Store, you'll come across a few familiar names such as Control, Destiny 2, and Sniper Elite 3, but the rest are relatively less famous.

However, what better way to experience new games and find a new favourite than trying them, especially when they are being offered at a huge discount? You'll find over 200 games that are currently listed under the Hidden Gems banner on the PlayStation Store, and here are some of the best ones that we could find:

Just for the sake of clarity, the choice of games and the genres listed above is subjective, so you might want to check out the entire Hidden Gems lineup on the PlayStation Store sale page here to find the one that suits your taste. Also, don't forget to have a look at the ongoing “Games under Rs 1,665” sale, where you can snag some fairly new and acclaimed games such as Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed Origins, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, God of War, Fallout 4, Watch Dogs 2, Titanfall 2, Dishonored 2, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition to name a few. You can check the entire sales catalogue here.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PlayStation Store, Hidden Gems Sale, PlayStation Store Hidden Gems Sale, PlayStation 4, Sony, PS4
Nadeem Sarwar Nadeem Sarwar has been writing about technology, smartphones, and gaming for Gadgets 360. He closely follows new launches, leaks, and the latest developments in the world of tech. More
iPhone 12 Tipped to Come With Sub-6GHz 5G, iPhone 12 Pro and Max With mmWave 5G Technology: Report
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro

Related Stories

PlayStation Store Hidden Gems Sale Offers Up to 85 Percent Discount on Over 200 PS4 Games
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  2. Popular Google Doodle Games Bring Back Hip Hop Game From 2017
  3. Mi 10 Teased to Go on Sale via Amazon India; Mi Box Debut Confirmed
  4. Realme Nazro 10, Narzo 10A Arriving in India on May 11
  5. Poco F2 Launch Expected on May 12 as Company Sends Out Invites: Report
  6. MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Comes to India, Lets You Experience New Features
  7. OnePlus OxygenOS Will Add These 5 New Features: All You Need to Know
  8. Poco F2 Pro Price, Colour Options and Design Tipped: Report
  9. Zomato Said to Target Push Into Alcohol Deliveries
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map and New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation Store Hidden Gems Sale Offers Up to 85 Percent Discount on Over 200 PS4 Games
  2. OnePlus 65W Fast Charger Spotted on TUV Rheinland Certification Site, Could Launch With Next Flagship
  3. iPhone 12 Tipped to Come With Sub-6GHz 5G, iPhone 12 Pro and Max With mmWave 5G Technology: Report
  4. LG Velvet With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC, 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G Chip Announced, to Launch on Upcoming iQoo Phone
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro Now on Sale With Rs. 6,000 Price Cut on Amazon, OnePlus Website
  7. Google Contemplated Buying Zoom in 2018, Thousands of Its Employees Were Using It: Report
  8. Samsung Smartphones Since 2014 Affected by Critical Zero-Click Bug That Allows Remote Code Execution
  9. Fortnite Now Has Over 350 Million Registered Players, Next Party Royale Will Take Place on May 8
  10. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Now Set to Launch in India on May 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com