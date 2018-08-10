NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Steep for Nintendo Switch Development Cancelled to Focus on PS4 and Xbox One: Ubisoft

Steep for Nintendo Switch Development Cancelled to Focus on PS4 and Xbox One: Ubisoft

, 10 August 2018
Steep for Nintendo Switch Development Cancelled to Focus on PS4 and Xbox One: Ubisoft

Highlights

  • Steep is an extreme sports video game by Ubisoft
  • It is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One
  • Steep is an always-online game

Ubisoft has silently stopped development on the Nintendo Switch version of extreme sports video game Steep. The company has decided to focus on bringing more live content to PS4, PC, and Xbox One versions of Steep instead. In Steep, you can choose one of four sports — paragliding, skiing, snowboarding, and wingsuit flying. The game allows you to play in first-person or third-person viewpoints. Steep is heavily focused on landing stunts and performing crazy tricks in these extreme sports, and Ubisoft appears to be prioritising more content on existing versions of the always-online video game.

Steep’s official Twitter account replied to a person who asked about the status of the Switch version with this message: “We are wholly dedicated to supporting the live game, and made the decision to stop Steep development on the Nintendo Switch platform to focus on bringing new live content and challenges to Steep players instead. We’ll have more exciting news to share soon.”

The statement doesn’t explicitly say that the game will never make it to the Nintendo Switch, but it does hint that in its current form, Steep is unlikely to make it to the console. With Nintendo Switch Online launching later this year, Steep’s cancellation is a bit of a blow for fans who were hoping to be able to play Steep on a portable console. Optimistic gamers might hope that Steep makes it to the Switch in some form later, but we've stopped holding our breath in anticipation.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Steep, Ubisoft
Vivo Nex
Steep for Nintendo Switch Development Cancelled to Focus on PS4 and Xbox One: Ubisoft
