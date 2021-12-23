Steam Winter Sale is here and gamers can get their hands on several popular PC games, with discounts on titles including Disco Elysium - The Final Cut, F1 2021, It Takes Two, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and Titanfall 2. While these games are now at their lowest-ever prices, other titles like Half-Life: Alyx, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, Doom Eternal, FIFA 22, Deathloop, and Cyberpunk 2077 have also got big discounts. Along with the Steam Winter Sale, Valve is also allowing gamers to vote for their favourite games for The Steam Awards. Readers might recall that voting began in November alongside the Steam Autumn Sale. The Steam Winter Sale began on Wednesday, December 22 and will run until Wednesday, January 5 at 11:30pm IST/ 10am PT.

The Steam Winter Sale has listed several PC titles that are currently discounted on Steam, here's are some of the best deals on PC gamers that you should not miss during the holiday season.

Steam Winter Sale best deals

Assassins Creed Origins at Rs. 599 — 80 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Batman: Arkham Knight at Rs. 202 — 85 percent off (NEW LOW)

Borderlands 3 at Rs. 747 — 75 percent off

Call of Duty: Black Ops III at Rs. 1,319 — 67 percent off

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dark Souls: Remastered at Rs. 599 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Deathloop at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut at Rs. 404 — 55 percent off (NEW LOW)

F1 2021 at Rs. 1,199 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

FIFA 22 (Review) at Rs. 1,199 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Forza Horizon 4 at Rs. 428 — 67 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Half-Life: Alyx at Rs. 649 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

It Takes Two at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

No Man's Sky at Rs. 899 — 50 percent off

PGA Tour 2K21 at Rs. 749 — 75 percent off (NEW LOW)

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,599 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic at Rs. 141 — 75 percent off (NEW LOW)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Rs. 813 — 63 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Sea of Thieves at Rs. 449 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition at Rs. 719 — 60 percent off

Titanfall 2 at Rs. 239 — 84 percent off (NEW LOW)

Total War: Warhammer at Rs. 674 — 75 percent off

Watch Dogs 2 at Rs. 599 — 80 percent off

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.