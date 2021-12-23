Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Steam Winter Sale: Best Deals on PC Games Including Red Dead Redemption 2, F1 2021, It Takes Two, FIFA 22, More

Steam Winter Sale: Best Deals on PC Games Including Red Dead Redemption 2, F1 2021, It Takes Two, FIFA 22, More

FIFA 22, Forza Horizon 4, and Sea of Thieves also get discounts on Steam

By David Delima | Updated: 23 December 2021 12:46 IST
Steam Winter Sale: Best Deals on PC Games Including Red Dead Redemption 2, F1 2021, It Takes Two, FIFA 22, More

Photo Credit: Steam

Many games are currently at their lowest ever prices during The Steam Winter Sale

Highlights
  • Steam is offering discounts of up to 90 percent on some games
  • Steam Winter Sale began on December 22
  • The Steam Winter Sale will end on January 5

Steam Winter Sale is here and gamers can get their hands on several popular PC games, with discounts on titles including Disco Elysium - The Final Cut, F1 2021, It Takes Two, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and Titanfall 2. While these games are now at their lowest-ever prices, other titles like Half-Life: Alyx, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, Doom Eternal, FIFA 22, Deathloop, and Cyberpunk 2077 have also got big discounts. Along with the Steam Winter Sale, Valve is also allowing gamers to vote for their favourite games for The Steam Awards. Readers might recall that voting began in November alongside the Steam Autumn Sale. The Steam Winter Sale began on Wednesday, December 22 and will run until Wednesday, January 5 at 11:30pm IST/ 10am PT.

The Steam Winter Sale has listed several PC titles that are currently discounted on Steam, here's are some of the best deals on PC gamers that you should not miss during the holiday season.

Steam Winter Sale best deals

Assassins Creed Origins at Rs. 599 — 80 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Batman: Arkham Knight at Rs. 202 — 85 percent off (NEW LOW)

Borderlands 3 at Rs. 747 — 75 percent off

Call of Duty: Black Ops III at Rs. 1,319 — 67 percent off

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dark Souls: Remastered at Rs. 599 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Deathloop at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut at Rs. 404 — 55 percent off (NEW LOW)

F1 2021 at Rs. 1,199 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

FIFA 22 (Review) at Rs. 1,199 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Forza Horizon 4 at Rs. 428 — 67 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Half-Life: Alyx at Rs. 649 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

It Takes Two at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

No Man's Sky at Rs. 899 — 50 percent off

PGA Tour 2K21 at Rs. 749 — 75 percent off (NEW LOW)

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,599 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic at Rs. 141 — 75 percent off (NEW LOW)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Rs. 813 — 63 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Sea of Thieves at Rs. 449 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition at Rs. 719 — 60 percent off

Titanfall 2 at Rs. 239 — 84 percent off (NEW LOW)

Total War: Warhammer at Rs. 674 — 75 percent off

Watch Dogs 2 at Rs. 599 — 80 percent off

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Steam Winter Sale, Steam Sale, Steam, Valve, It Takes Two, Mass Effect, Cyberpunk 2077, FIFA 22, F1 2021, Red Dead Redemption 2, Forza Horizon 4, Disco Elysium, Call of Duty, Star Wars Jedi, Sea of Thieves, Assassins Creed Origins
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Xiaomi 12 Series Display Specifications Tipped Ahead of December 28 Launch

Related Stories

Steam Winter Sale: Best Deals on PC Games Including Red Dead Redemption 2, F1 2021, It Takes Two, FIFA 22, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Maps Can Now Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  2. Starting January 1, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  3. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch in India Set for January 6
  4. All You Need To Know About Minnal Murali
  5. Solar Storm Warning: Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From Sun
  6. Vivo V23 5G's BIS, SIRIM Certifications Hint at Imminent India Launch
  7. Hawkeye Episode 6 Recap: MCU’s Most Pointless Series Bids Adieu
  8. Vivo S12, S12 Pro With 108-Megapixel Cameras Launched: All Details Here
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro Design Tipped by Concept Renders Ahead of January Launch
  10. Soundcore Infini Soundbar With 100W Output Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Working on Animated Heart Emojis for Android, iOS: Report
  2. Steam Winter Sale: Best Deals on PC Games Including Red Dead Redemption 2, F1 2021, It Takes Two, FIFA 22, More
  3. Xiaomi 12 Series Display Specifications Tipped Ahead of December 28 Launch
  4. James Webb Space Telescope Launch Delayed by NASA to Christmas Day Due to Bad Weather
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Maintain Holiday Momentum, Shiba Inu Among Popular Altcoins Gain Big Ahead of Christmas
  6. Shiba Inu Gets Listed on Australian Exchange CoinJar Ahead of Christmas
  7. Tencent to Give $16.4-Billion JD.com Stake to Shareholders as Dividend
  8. Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro With 108-Megapixel Primary Sensors, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy A53 Tipped to Launch in 2 Versions With Exynos and Snapdragon Chipsets for Different Markets
  10. Apple Bid to Block Shareholder Proposal on Forced Labour Rejected by US SEC, Letter Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com