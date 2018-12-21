NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Steam Winter Sale Kicks Off, Includes Discounts on Yakuza 0, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and More

Steam Winter Sale Kicks Off, Includes Discounts on Yakuza 0, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and More

, 21 December 2018
Steam Winter Sale Kicks Off, Includes Discounts on Yakuza 0, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and More

Highlights

  • Steam Winter Sale will last till 11:30pm IST (10am PST) on January 3
  • It started late Thursday night in India
  • Valve has started the Extremely Cozy Cottage of Surprises offers

The Steam Winter Sale has begun, kicking off the latest bunch of spends for PC gamers across the world. Having started late on Thursday night in India, the sale will continue till 11:30pm IST (10am PST) on January 3, 2019. There are several popular titles on sale, such as Yakuza 0, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Origins, Hitman 2, XCOM 2 and the War of the Chosen expansion, Dragon's Dogma, Dark Arisen, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Battlerite Royale, Lego DC Super Villains, Endless Space 2, Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition, PUBG, Monster Hunter World, and Jurassic World Evolution, to name a few. Valve has also announced the Extremely Cozy Cottage of Surprises, with free items every day.

During the Steam Winter Sale, the Extremely Cozy Cottage of Surprises offers users up to three free items a day for each of the 14 days of the sale, and include Steam Profile Backgrounds and Emoticons from participating games, as well as consumables knick-knacks. Valve says these last will expire on February 2, 11:30pm IST (10am PST). To get three free items users will need to log onto the dedicated page, and click on the doors.

Here are some of the top games on offer during the Steam Winter Sale:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Rs. 1,499 (down from Rs. 2,999)

Assassin's Creed Origins - Rs. 989 (down from Rs. 2,999)

Battlerite Royale - Rs. 249 (down from Rs. 569)

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - Rs. 1,979 (down from Rs. 2,999)

Endless Space 2 - Rs. 340 (down from Rs. 999)

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition - Rs. 1,979 (down from Rs. 2,999)

Hitman 2 - Rs. 944 (down from Rs. 1,349)

Jurassic World Evolution - Rs. 892 (down from Rs. 3,570

Lego DC Super Villains - Rs. 649 (down from Rs. 1,299)

Monster Hunter: World - Rs. 1,979 (down from Rs. 2,999)

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Rs. 674 (down from Rs. 899)

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) - Rs. 669 (down from Rs. 999)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY - Rs. 1,979 (down from Rs. 2,999)

Yakuza 0 - Rs. 446 (down from Rs. 665)

XCOM 2 - Rs. 749 (down from Rs. 2,999)

Further reading: Steam, Steam Winter Sale, Valve
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Steam Winter Sale Kicks Off, Includes Discounts on Yakuza 0, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and More
