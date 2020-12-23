Steam Winter Sale offers good deals on thousands of games, with deeper discounts than ever before on Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Need for Speed Payback, Sea of Thieves, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Ghostrunner. Many other games are available at prices matching their previous best offer, including the likes of Control, Crusader Kings 3, Death Stranding, Doom Eternal, Fall Guys, FIFA 21, Hades, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Alongside the Steam Winter Sale, you can continue to vote in The Steam Awards (which began with the Black Friday sale last month). Steam Winter Sale began Tuesday, December 22 and will run until Tuesday, January 5 at 11:30pm IST / 10am PT.

With that, here is a selection of the best deals in the Steam Winter Sale:

Steam Winter Sale best deals

Among Us at Rs. 159 — 20 percent off

Borderlands 3 at Rs. 986 — 67 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Control Ultimate Edition at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Crusader Kings III at Rs. 879 — 20 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Death Stranding at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Doom Eternal at Rs. 1,319 — 67 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout at Rs. 423 — 20 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

FIFA 21 at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

FIFA 21 Champions Edition at Rs. 2,034 — 63 percent off

Ghostrunner at Rs. 1,574 — 25 percent off (NEW LOW)

GTA 5 at Rs. 1,049 — 50 percent off

GTA 5 Premium Online Edition at Rs. 1,016 — 61 percent off

Hades at Rs. 455 — 20 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection at Rs. 539 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at Rs. 879 — 20 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War at Rs. 191 — 80 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Need for Speed Payback at Rs. 374 — 75 percent off (NEW LOW)

Nier: Automata at Rs. 665 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps at Rs. 349 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Outer Wilds at Rs. 341 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 2,143 — 33 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Sea of Thieves at Rs. 449 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Platinum Edition at Rs. 1,901 — 75 percent off

The Sims 4 at Rs. 299 — 88 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Star Wars: Squadrons at Rs. 1,499 — 40 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Rs. 1,399 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Stardew Valley at Rs. 320 — 33 percent off

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition at Rs. 299 — 70 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon at Rs. 1,874 — 25 percent off (NEW LOW)