Steam Summer Sale is live and it brings impressive discounts on a wide variety of games from almost all genres. The sale will end on July 8 so gamers have the next two weeks to splurge. There are discounts of up to 89 percent on some games and you can browse them from the Steam store catalogue for survival, racing and sports, Sci-Fi, open world, horror, anime, action, and many other genres. There are many AAA titles such as Doom Eternal, The Witcher 3, Battlefield V, and more on sale as well as Indie titles such as Fall Guys, Hades, Stardew Valley, and more.

Valve kicked off its Steam Summer Sale on June 24 and it will run through July 8. Some of the major discounts offered as part of the sale include Battlefield V on 75 percent discount and going for Rs. 999, Borderlands 3 discounted 67 percent and available for Rs. 986, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice selling for Rs. 1,999 — a 50 percent discount. Dying Light is on sale for Rs. 340, which is a 66 percent discount. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is priced at Rs. 449 with a 50 percent discount.

The 2018 game We Happy Few is on sale for Rs. 449, which is an 85 percent discount from its typical pricing. The Tomb Raider franchise gets discounts of up to 89 percent with Tomb Raider: Underworld selling for just Rs. 39. Other titles in the series like Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow on the Tomb Raider are heavily discounted as well.

Some of the other games on sale include:

Doom Eternal Standard Edition at Rs. 1,319 — 67 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout at Rs. 317 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Terraria at Rs. 184 — 50 percent off

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition at Rs. 714 — 35 percent off

The Crew 2 at Rs. 499 — 80 percent off

Mass Effect franchise at up to 75 percent off

Dishonored franchise at up to 70 percent off

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 2,143 — 33 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Sniper Contracts at Rs. 299 — 70 percent off

Trials of Mana at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent off

Overcooked 2 at Rs. 100 — 20 percent off

Forza Horizon 4 at Rs. 649 — 50 percent off

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at Rs. 659 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Monster Hunter: World at Rs. 1,648 — 34 percent off

NBA 2K21 at Rs. 824 — 75 percent off

Football Manager 2021 at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent off

Stardew Valley at Rs. 287 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition at Rs. 199 — 80 percent off (NEW LOW)

If you've had any of these games on your wishlist, this would be the right to buy it.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.