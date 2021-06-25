Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Steam Summer Sale Brings Discounts on Battlefield V, Fall Guys, Many Other PC Games

Steam Summer Sale Brings Discounts on Battlefield V, Fall Guys, Many Other PC Games

Steam Summer Sale has discounts on all genres of games including survival, racing and sports, sci-fi, open world, and horror.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 June 2021 11:18 IST
Steam Summer Sale Brings Discounts on Battlefield V, Fall Guys, Many Other PC Games

Photo Credit: Steam

Steam Summer Sale will end on July 8

Highlights
  • Steam Summer Sale has Tomb Raider franchise at up to 89 percent off
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is on sale for Rs. 1,999, a 50 percent discount
  • Steam Summer Sale brings discounts on games in multiple genres

Steam Summer Sale is live and it brings impressive discounts on a wide variety of games from almost all genres. The sale will end on July 8 so gamers have the next two weeks to splurge. There are discounts of up to 89 percent on some games and you can browse them from the Steam store catalogue for survival, racing and sports, Sci-Fi, open world, horror, anime, action, and many other genres. There are many AAA titles such as Doom Eternal, The Witcher 3, Battlefield V, and more on sale as well as Indie titles such as Fall Guys, Hades, Stardew Valley, and more.

Valve kicked off its Steam Summer Sale on June 24 and it will run through July 8. Some of the major discounts offered as part of the sale include Battlefield V on 75 percent discount and going for Rs. 999, Borderlands 3 discounted 67 percent and available for Rs. 986, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice selling for Rs. 1,999 — a 50 percent discount. Dying Light is on sale for Rs. 340, which is a 66 percent discount. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is priced at Rs. 449 with a 50 percent discount.

The 2018 game We Happy Few is on sale for Rs. 449, which is an 85 percent discount from its typical pricing. The Tomb Raider franchise gets discounts of up to 89 percent with Tomb Raider: Underworld selling for just Rs. 39. Other titles in the series like Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow on the Tomb Raider are heavily discounted as well.

Some of the other games on sale include:

  • Doom Eternal Standard Edition at Rs. 1,319 — 67 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout at Rs. 317 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)
  • Terraria at Rs. 184 — 50 percent off
  • State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition at Rs. 714 — 35 percent off
  • The Crew 2 at Rs. 499 — 80 percent off
  • Mass Effect franchise at up to 75 percent off
  • Dishonored franchise at up to 70 percent off
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 2,143 — 33 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)
  • Sniper Contracts at Rs. 299 — 70 percent off
  • Trials of Mana at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent off
  • Overcooked 2 at Rs. 100 — 20 percent off
  • Forza Horizon 4 at Rs. 649 — 50 percent off
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at Rs. 659 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)
  • Monster Hunter: World at Rs. 1,648 — 34 percent off
  • NBA 2K21 at Rs. 824 — 75 percent off
  • Football Manager 2021 at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent off
  • Stardew Valley at Rs. 287 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition at Rs. 199 — 80 percent off (NEW LOW)

If you've had any of these games on your wishlist, this would be the right to buy it.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Steam Summer Sale, Steam, Valve, Battlefield V, Horizon Zero Dawn, Fall Guys, Borderlands, Doom Eternal
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
WD My Book Live Users Losing Data Stored, Western Digital Advises to Unplug Devices From the Internet

Related Stories

Steam Summer Sale Brings Discounts on Battlefield V, Fall Guys, Many Other PC Games
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  2. Windows 11 Next-Generation Operating System Debuts: All You Need to Know
  3. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  4. Poco F3 GT Reportedly Gets TUV Rheinland Certification Ahead of India Launch
  5. Steam Summer Sale Brings Big Discounts on Popular PC Games: All Details
  6. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  7. iPhone 14 Series to Feature ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo
  8. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: What’s the Difference?
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Transfers Data Only to Enable Features: Krafton
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Now Allows Users to Publish Posts From Desktop: Here's How
  2. Cyrptocurrency Mining Ban in China: Bitmain Suspends Sales of Mining Machines
  3. Steam Summer Sale Brings Discounts on Battlefield V, Fall Guys, Many Other PC Games
  4. WD My Book Live Users Losing Data Stored, Western Digital Advises to Unplug Devices From the Internet
  5. US FTC Chief Lina Khan Names Top Staffers, Including Competition Chief
  6. Shang-Chi Trailer: Marvel’s First Asian Superhero Has Major Daddy Issues With The Mandarin
  7. Big Tech Antitrust: US Panel Votes Yes on 'Break 'Em Up' Bill
  8. Apple Banks on Physical Stores as Economies Reopen After COVID-19 Pandemic, Retail Chief Says
  9. Bitcoin ATM Firm Athena Says Will Install 1,500 Machines in El Salvador
  10. Bitcoin to Become Legal Tender in El Salvador on September 7, President Nayib Bukele Says Use Will Be Optional
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com