Steam Summer Sale 2018 Starts on June 21: Report

 
, 09 May 2018
Another year, another Steam Summer Sale. And like past years, the dates for the Steam Summer Sale have been leaked. According to SteamDB, a site that tracks changes to everyone's favourite digital distribution platform, Steam Summer Sale 2018 begins on June 21. And while SteamDB didn't offer an end date, it's safe to say it would end around July 4, lasting around two weeks like prior Steam Sales. Similarly, you can expect the Steam Summer Sale 2018 start time to be 10pm IST on June 21, much like last year. Also keep in mind that like past sales, there’s a single discounted price for each game through the duration of the sale.

Steam owner Valve has been in the news of late for a host of reasons. From acquiring indie outfits like Campo Santo to making new games like Artifact, it seems that although appears to be its big revenue driver, it's not shy from exploring other opportunities. More so when you consider the likes of Activision looking to break out from the Steam ecosystem and make its games exclusive to Battle.net like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

The Steam Summer Sale is one of Valve's many sales during the year. The others are the Steam Winter Sale, Steam Halloween Sale, Steam Black Friday Sale, and Steam Lunar New Year Sale to name a few. Steam sales have become all the more crucial in recent years, particularly in markets like India where publishers have decided to hike prices on new releases by nearly 300 percent.

 

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Steam, Valve, Steam Summer Sale, Steam Sale, Steam Summer Sale 2018
