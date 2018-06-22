Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Steam Summer Sale 2018: The Top Sales and Deals

 
, 22 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Steam Summer Sale 2018: The Top Sales and Deals

Highlights

  • Steam summer sale runs till July 5
  • Discounts will remain the same throughout
  • 50 percent off Assassin's Creed: Origins

As is annual tradition, the Steam summer sale has arrived, bringing discounts up to 60 percent on a host of games, including Assassin's Creed: Origins, Final Fantasy XV, and Rocket League among others. Dubbed the "Intergalactic Summer Sale" even though humanity has only ever lived in just one, the Steam sale started June 21 and will run till July 5.

And as has been the case for a while now, all discounts will be available from day one through to the end, with no limited-time discounts or flash sales. That's good for players, since it gives you ample time to browse the store and find gems.

For those in India without an international credit/debit card, fret not. Steam has had support for domestic credit/debit cards, cash on delivery, net banking, and prepaid wallets since late 2016, so there's a ton of new ways to pay for your favourite games.

Here are the biggest deals we've spotted in the Steam summer sale:

Assassin's Creed: Origins – Rs. 1,749 (50 percent off)

Dark Souls III – Rs. 1,074 (75 percent off)

DOOM – Rs. 1,000 (50 percent off)

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition – Rs. 1,449 (50 percent off)

GTA V – Rs. 969 (67 percent off)

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice – Rs. 437 (40 percent off)

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War – Rs. 1,359 (66 percent off)

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Rs. 2,579 (40 percent off)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds – Rs. 669 (33 percent off)

Portal 2 – Rs. 52 (90 percent off)

Prey – Rs. 1,199 (50 percent off)

Rocket League – Rs. 282 (50 percent off)

Rust – Rs. 189 (75 percent off)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – GOTY Edition – Rs. 399 (60 percent off)

What Remains of Edith Finch – Rs. 282 (50 percent off)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Steam, Steam Summer Sale, Valve
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Nokia X6 India Support Page Goes Live, Tipping Imminent Launch
Pocket Casts Opens Up Android Beta to Public, Following Launch of Google's Own Podcasts App
Best Camera Phones
Steam Summer Sale 2018: The Top Sales and Deals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 With 7-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Vivo Y81 With iPhone X-Like Notch Goes Official
  3. Amazon Prime Monthly Subscription Silently Launched at Rs. 129 in India
  4. Nokia X6 Global Variant Spotted on Official Site, Launch Appears Imminent
  5. Redmi 6 Pro Renders Released by Xiaomi, Show Design and Colour Options
  6. WhatsApp Group Video and Voice Calling Available on Android
  7. Moto One Power Alleged Live Images Reveal Notch, Vertical Dual Cameras
  8. Nokia X6 India Support Page Goes Live, Tipping Imminent Launch
  9. Google Pixel 2 Available at Rs. 10,599 Down Payment via Airtel Store
  10. Alleged Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Images Show Display Notch Ahead of Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.