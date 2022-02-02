Technology News
  • Steam Reveals Upcoming Sales for H1 2022, Reduces Game Sale Cooldown to 28 Days

Steam Reveals Upcoming Sales for H1 2022, Reduces Game Sale Cooldown to 28 Days

Steam will hold six genre-based game sales in the first half of 2022.

By David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2022 18:44 IST
Developers will be able to discount their titles on Steam after a 28-day cooldown

Highlights
  • Steam will hold another Next Fest on February 21
  • The Steam Summer Sale will begin on June 23
  • Steam has eight events planned in H1 2022

Steam has announced its plans for upcoming sales for the first half of 2022, as its ongoing Lunar New Year Sale draws to a close. The service has also updated its policy to reduce the ‘cooldown' on sales allowing publishers to place a game in two sale events that are at least 28 days apart. Steam is all set to hold another Next Fest for gamers to try game demos between February 21 and February 28, according to the company, while its flagship Steam Summer Sale is set to take place in June.

Valve announced the upcoming schedule for Steam sales for the first half of 2022, and revealed that it would host genre-based sales between February and July. Steam's Next Fest, which will let gamers try out demos of upcoming games, will begin on February 21, while the final sale (for survival-themed games) will end on July 25, a few weeks after the site-wide Steam Summer Sale ends.

Here's the full list of upcoming events and sales on Steam for the first half of 2022, including seasonal sales:

  • Next Fest — February 21 to February 28
  • Remote Play Together (Genre) — February 28 to March 7
  • Japanese Role Playing Game (JRPG) (Genre) — March 14 to March 21
  • SimFest: Hobby Edition (Genre) — March 28- April 4
  • Die-a-lot/ Roguelike Sale (Genre) — May 2 to May 9
  • Racing (Genre) — May 23 to May 30
  • Steam Summer Sale — June 23 to July 7
  • Survival (Genre) — July 18 to July 25

As previously mentioned, Valve has also announced changes to its policy for discounts on the platform, with regard to how often games can go on sale. According to the game publishing platform, developers will be able to discount their titles after a 28-day cooldown (or four weeks) — down from the current six-week limit. The platform states that site-wide seasonal sale events will be exempt from the 28-day cooldown, but publishers will not be able to discount their games within 28 days of the title's release.

Meanwhile, Steam's ongoing Lunar New Year Sale is currently offering discounts on several titles, such as Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Disco Elysium, F1 2021, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, and Resident Evil Village among others. These titles are currently at their lowest prices on the platform, along with games like It Takes Two, Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, Death Stranding, FIFA 22, F1 2021, Red Dead Redemption 2, Forza Horizon 4, Assassins's Creed Odyssey, Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The Steam Lunar New Year Sale ends tomorrow.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
        For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

        Further reading: Steam Sales, Steam Next Fest, Steam, Valve, Steam Sale Policy, Steam Upcoming Sales
        David Delima
        As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
        © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.