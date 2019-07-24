The annual QuakeCon gaming convention and tournament, organised in Dallas Texas each year to celebrate id Software's much-loved games, is usually accompanied by a special Steam sale. This year's deals are now live and will be available till July 30. Highlights include up to 80 percent off on many popular current and past id Software games, as well as titles from publisher and sister company Bethesda. The titles and add-on content packs on sale span several popular franchises including Doom, Quake, Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Rage, Dishonored, The Evil Within, and even the classic Commander Keene series, plus VR editions of some titles.

The games likely to get the most interest are 2016's smash hit Doom reboot, which is going for 67 percent off, or just Rs. 527 in India. Fallout 4 is a whopping 75 percent off, taking its price down to Rs. 500, while Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition is down to Rs. 749. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is also 67 percent off at Rs. 989. Unfortunately, the upcoming Doom Eternal and Wolfenstein: Youngblood are not on sale.

You could pick up Dishonored 2 for Rs. 534 which is 80 percent off the usual price. There's also a bundle deal on Dishonored 2 with Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, which is also 80 percent off for an effective price of just Rs. 599. There's also Dishonored: The Complete Collection featuring eight games and add-on content packs in the series for Rs. 1,572.

The Elder Scrolls Online is now priced at Rs. 799, while The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition is going for just Rs. 881 during the Steam Quakecon 2019 sale. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR edition is priced at Rs. 989, which is 67 percent off the regular price. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Game of the Year Edition) is on sale for only Rs. 204, while its predecessor The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Game of the Year Edition) is discounted to Rs. 186.

The Evil Within 2 is discounted by 75 percent to Rs. 749, while a two-pack containing Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood is selling for Rs. 660. Rage and Rage 2 are discounted by 75 percent and 50 percent, and are now selling for Rs. 141 and Rs. 1,999 respectively. Prey - Mooncrash is down by 80 percent to Rs. 319.

Doom 3: BFG Edition from 2012 is discounted to Rs. 186, while Quake IV from the previous year and Quake III Arena + Team Arena from 1999 are also selling for the same amount. The Quake Collection, including the first three Quake games and multiple add-on mission packs is priced at just Rs. 240. Doom Classic Complete, which includes Ultimate Doom, Final Doom, Doom II, and Master Levels for Doom II, costs Rs. 158 during the Steam QuakeCon 2019 sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.