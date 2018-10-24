NDTV Gadgets360.com

Steam Winter, Autumn, Halloween Sale Dates Reportedly Leaked

, 24 October 2018
Steam Winter, Autumn, Halloween Sale Dates Reportedly Leaked

Highlights

  • First is Halloween sale, from October 29
  • Autumn sale begins November 21
  • Winter sale will run for two weeks

The dates for three upcoming Steam sales have been leaked, according to multiple reports. The biggest of them all — the 2018 Steam Winter Sale — will run from December 20, 2018 to January 3, 2019. That's two weeks, in line with previous winter sales. Before that, there will be a much shorter Halloween Sale 2018 from October 29 to November 1, followed by a slightly longer 2018 Steam Autumn Sale from November 21 to November 27.

Kotaku UK was the first to report on the Steam sales dates, noting a “developer source” had given it the dates for the 2018 Steam Winter Sale and the 2018 Steam Autumn Sale. Those were corroborated by a different developer on Twitter, who added a third Halloween sale to the mix. Given the dates and times match for the winter and autumn Steam sales, it's fair to expect that the Halloween sale is going to happen as well. And we won't have to wait long to find out, since it apparently starts next Monday.

Halloween Steam Sale 2018

Start date and time in India: October 29, 2018 at 10:30pm IST (10am PDT)
End date and time in India: November 1, 2018 at 10:30pm IST (10am PDT)
Length of sale: 3 days

2018 Steam Autumn Sale

Start date and time in India: November 21, 2018 at 11:25pm IST (9:55am PST)
End date and time in India: November 27, 2018 at 11:35pm IST (10:05am PST)
Length of sale: 6 days

2018 Steam Winter Sale

Start date and time in India: December 20, 2018 at 11:25pm IST (9:55am PST)
End date and time in India: January 3, 2019 at 11:35pm IST (10:05am PST)
Length of sale: 14 days

Comments

Further reading: Steam, Steam Sale, Steam Winter Sale, Steam Autumn Sale, Steam Winter Sale 2018, Halloween, Valve
Steam Winter, Autumn, Halloween Sale Dates Reportedly Leaked
