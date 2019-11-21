Technology News
Steam Remote Play Together Now Available to All, and Valve Is Celebrating With a Sale

Valve has extended Steam Remote Play Together to Android and iOS as well.

21 November 2019


Valve is celebrating the availability of Steam Remote Play Together with a sale

Highlights
  • Steam Remote Play Together is now available to all users
  • Mobile users need to download Steam Link and Steam Chat apps
  • It supports cross-play across Windows, macOS, and Linux

Steams Remote Play Together beta was opened in October, and less than a month later, the feature has gone public. Steam Remote Play Together allows multiple players to enjoy a game together, but with only one of them actually owning a copy of the game. The feature is now available on Windows, macOS, Linux, and even for Android and iOS. To mark the public arrival of Steam Remote Play Together, Steam is hosting a sale offering a sizeable catalogue of games at a hefty discount, all of which can be enjoyed with friends using the co-op gaming feature.

The official Steam blog says that Steam Remote Play Together is now available to all user across Windows, Linux, and macOS, and that its local multiplayer feature has been extended to Android and iOS devices too. But keep in mind that for Android and iOS platforms, users need to download the Steam Link and Steam Chat apps. All one has to do is launch a multiplayer game, invite people from friends list in the Steam Overlay, select Remote Play Together, and wait for them to join.

Steam Remote Play Together's best aspect is that it requires only one of the players to actually own the game, while the rest can join in on the fun by just accepting an invite. Aside from video, the feature also allows audio, text, and voice streaming. Another notable aspect is that Steam Remote Play Together supports cross-platform gameplay, so participants don't need to share the same OS to enjoy a multiplayer gaming session with friends. Steam says up to 4 players, or even more, can participate in a session if the game allows it.

And to celebrate Steam Remove Play Together's open access, Valve is hosting a sale with a host of multiplayer games up for grabs at discounted price points. Moon Hunters, Riverbond, Gunn Samurai, Road Redemption, and Goat Simulator are among the games that can now be picked up at reduced price from Steam until November 25. Additionally, Steam is also hosting an event that will feature streamers around the world showcasing how fun Steam Remote Play Together can turn out to be.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Steam, Steam Remote Play Together, Valve
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More

