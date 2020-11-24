Steam has received support for PlayStation 5's DualSense controller and features like LED, trackpad, rumble, and gyro are currently working in the public beta Steam desktop client. The controller will be recognised and will work with all games currently using the Steam Input API. An official post on Steam community forum states that the LED, trackpad, rumble, and gyro features will work with several games, but it does not mention any support for the controller's signature adaptive triggers. The post also states that platform-wide support will be added for DualSense controller after further testing.

A few weeks ago, Valve added initial input support to Steam for the PS5 DualSense controller and at the time, rumble, trackpad, and gyro features were not implemented. After adding these features to the client, Valve has now announced that games using the Steam Input API will recognise the controller. The games that will support LED, trackpad, rumble, and gyro features include Death Stranding, No Man's Sky, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. For now, this support is available in the public beta Steam desktop client and to test it out, users will have to opt in for the beta.

Valve has also shared that developers will not have to update their games or release patches. The stable release for these features will be added platform-wide after further testing. As of now, there is no exact release date.

For developers who are already using Steam Input API in their games, they won't have to do anything further to enable support for these features. The developers who are not using Steam Input API will have to enable Steam Gamepad Emulation for PlayStation controllers by default.

Valve says the number of daily average users playing a Steam game with a controller has more than doubled in the past two years. “The growth in controller usage has been even higher among players using PlayStation controllers, which has grown in the past two years from 10.9 percent of controller play sessions to 21.6 percent of all controller sessions across Steam,” Valve adds.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.