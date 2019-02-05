NDTV Gadgets360.com

Steam Lunar Sale 2019 Sees Deep Discounts on GTA V, Far Cry 5, and More

, 05 February 2019
Steam Lunar Sale 2019 Sees Deep Discounts on GTA V, Far Cry 5, and More

GTA V has a 50 percent discount during the Steam Lunar New Year sale 2019

  • Purchases of Rs. 700 or above get a Rs. 120 discount
  • GTA V is 50 percent off
  • The Witcher 3 is 70 percent off

The Steam Lunar New Year Sale 2019 is taking place right now. Like recent sales, there's a single discounted price for each game through the duration of the sale. The Steam Lunar New Year Sale 2019 end date and time is February 11, 2018 at 11:30pm IST. This time around, the first Steam Lunar New Year Sale purchase of Rs. 700 or above would receive a discount of Rs. 120. Gift purchase don't qualify. That said, there are a host games that have received deep discounts. These include Far Cry 5, GTA V, Dark Souls 3, and others. Here's what you should check out.

Best Steam Lunar New Year Sale 2019 deals

  • GTA V:  Take-Two Interactive has revealed in its earnings call that GTA V sold over 100 million copies worldwide. In the last quarter, it had already sold almost 100 million copies. The company says that it estimates around 3 million copies to have been sold in the last quarter. If you haven't played it yet, it's 50 percent off at Rs. 1,049.
  • Far Cry 5: This open-world shooter from Ubisoft is well-optimised on PC and looks good too. In fact, it was one of our favourite games from 2018. For the duration of the Steam Lunar New Year 2019 sale it's 75% off at Rs. 749.
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition: one of the rare perfect games of this generation is 70 percent off, bring the price to a paltry Rs. 299. It includes both expansions as well as every update that enhances its visuals and user interface.
  • Tekken 7: The latest entry in this ever-popular fighting series is 50 percent off during the Steam Lunar New Year Sale. At Rs. 494 instead of Rs. 989 makes it worth checking out if you haven't played it on consoles yet and if the 60GB space requirement doesn't irk you.

Is PUBG discounted during the Steam Lunar New Year Sale 2019?

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) had received a price cut in June 2018 to celebrate 50 million sales since its March 23, 2017 release date on Steam. It's unlikely to see one anytime soon particularly with a host of fixes in the works and addition of in-game tools. Chances are the PUBG price of $30 (Rs. 999 in India) will stay for a while longer.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

