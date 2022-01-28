Steam Lunar New Year Sale is now live and several popular PC titles have been discounted as part of the sale. These include Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Disco Elysium, F1 2021, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, and Resident Evil Village among others. Gamers can take advantage of these discounts as these games are currently at their lowest-ever prices on Steam. Meanwhile, popular titles like It Takes Two, Horizon Zero Dawn, Death Stranding, FIFA 22, F1 2021, Red Dead Redemption 2, Forza Horizon 4, Assassins's Creed Odyssey, Mass Effect Legendary Edition are also discounted as part of the sale. The ongoing Steam Lunar New Year Sale began on January 27 and will run until February 3 at 11:30pm IST/ 10pm PT.

While there are several titles for PC gamers on discount during the Steam Lunar New Year Sale, here are some of the best deals on popular PC games on Steam that you should take a look at during the ongoing sale.

Steam Lunar New Year Sale best deals:

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition at Rs. 211 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Assassins Creed Odyssey at Rs. 749 — 75 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Death Stranding at Rs. 1,199 — 70 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Disco Elysium at Rs. 359 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 at Rs. 395 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Don't Starve at Rs. 87 — 75 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dying Light at Rs. 359 — 60 percent off

F1 2021 at Rs. 989 — 67 percent off (NEW LOW)

FIFA 22 (Review) at Rs. 1,199 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Forza Horizon 4 at Rs. 428 — 67 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Half-Life: Alyx at Rs. 649 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection at Rs. 359 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at Rs. 549 — Rs. 549 (PREVIOUS BEST)

It Takes Two at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Left 4 Dead 2 at Rs. 69 — 80 percent off

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

New World at Rs.1124 — 25 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

No Man's Sky at Rs. 899 — 50 percent off

Portal 2 at Rs. 69 — 80 percent off

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,599 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil Village at Rs. 1,749 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Rs. 813 — 63 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Star Wars: Squadrons at Rs. 749 — 70 percent off (NEW LOW)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at Rs. 160 — 80 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Elder Scrolls Online at Rs. 479 — 70 percent off

Witch It at Rs. 146 — 70 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

