Steam Lunar New Year Sale is underway and will end on February 15 at 10am PT (11:30pm IST). It brings discounts on several games and a free animated Ox sticker for every day of the sale (to mark the Chinese Year of the Ox). There are discounts on games across genres and interested shoppers can filter through the thousands of discounts by genre or theme. The highly popular Fall Guys is discounted by 25 percent and is on sale for Rs. 396, while Human: Fall Flat is discounted by 60 percent and is going for Rs. 191.

Steam Lunar New Year Sale discounts

Steam kicked off its Lunar New Year Sale from February 11 and it will continue till February 15. As per the sale page, there are thousands of games on discount in a variety of genres and themes. Popular titles like Fall Guys and Human: Fall Flat are available for under Rs. 400. Cyberpunk 2077 is 10 percent off and going for Rs. 2,699. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available at an 80 percent discount at a sale price of Rs. 180. Another popular title, Among Us, is available for just Rs. 159.

Fallout 4 VR is listed for Rs. 899 which is a 70 percent discount. Dirt 5 is going for Rs. 649 while Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition is 65 percent off and is available at Rs. 525. Ghostrunner is available for Rs. 1,406 which is a 33 percent discount from its original price. Control: Ultimate Edition is listed for Rs. 1,799 which typically goes for Rs. 2,999. PUBG is half off at Rs. 499 while Red Dead Redemption II is discounted by 33 percent with a sale price of Rs. 2,143.

Dead by Daylight is 40 percent off, priced at (ADD PRICE) and Cities: Skylines is discounted by 75 percent and carries a price tag of Rs. . The latter is available to play for free for the next three days. Doom Eternal costs Rs. 1,319, discounted from its typical pricing of Rs. 3,999. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is on sale for Rs. 1,249, marking a 50 percent discount.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.