Steam Halloween Sale Underway, Discounts on Control, Doom Eternal, Death Stranding, and More

Steam Halloween Sale introduces a Steam Points system in which points can be earned on all kinds of purchases.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 October 2020 12:23 IST
Steam Halloween Sale will end on November 2

Highlights
  • Steam Halloween Sale brings attractive offers on games across genres
  • Doom Eternal is going for Rs. 1,999, down from Rs. 3,999
  • Steam Points can be redeemed for a variety of Halloween-themed items

Steam Halloween Sale is currently underway and brings attractive discounts on several games. The sale started on October 29 and will run through November 2 with discounts not only on horror games, but also a variety of other genres. Control, Devil May Cry 5, Doom Eternal, Dead Island, Resident Evil 2, and Outlast are some of the games that get price cuts for the Halloween sale. Additionally, there are in-game Halloween events as well where users can purchase items like animated stickers, avatar frames, and profile backgrounds with the newly introduced Steam points which can be earned through cash purchases on the platform.

Steam is one of the biggest digital marketplaces for games, and its 2020 Halloween Sale that will run for five days includes a huge list of games on discount. Some of the major titles include:

  • Devil May Cry 5 with 1,00,000 Red Orbs – Rs. 1,399 (originally Rs. 1,749)
  • Doom Eternal – Rs. 1,999 (originally Rs. 3,999)
  • Darkest Dungeon – Rs. 154 (originally Rs. 619)
  • Dead Island – Rs. 141 (originally Rs. 565)
  • Death Stranding – Rs. 2,799 (originally Rs. 3,999)
  • Resident Evil 2 – Rs. 799 (originally Rs. 1,999)
  • Alien Isolation – Rs. 212 (originally Rs. 849)
  • Outlast – Rs. 79 (originally Rs. 529)
  • Subnautica – Rs. 398 (originally Rs. 569)
  • Five Nights at Freddy's Help Wanted – Rs. 454 (originally Rs. 699)
  • Dying Light – Rs. 340 (originally Rs. 1,000)
  • Control – Rs. 2,099 (originally Rs. 2,999)
  • Vampyr – Rs. 479 (originally Rs. 1,599)
  • Dead by Daylight – Rs. 226 (originally Rs. 565) Available to play for free for next 2 days

There are many other games on sale and you can check out the full list here.

Elaborating on the new point system, users can earn points with every purchase, be it games, DLCs, hardware, applications, soundtracks, or in-game items. Every Rs. 100 spent will get you 136 points that can be redeemed on the points shop for the Halloween-themed items.

