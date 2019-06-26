Technology News
Steam Summer Sale 2019 Kicks Off: The Top Deals and Discounts

From Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to Yakuza 0.

By | Updated: 26 June 2019 10:38 IST
Steam Summer Sale 2019 Kicks Off: The Top Deals and Discounts
Highlights
  • Steam Summer Sale 2019 began late on June 25
  • The Steam sale will run for two weeks till July 9
  • Discounts will remain the same throughout

The 2019 Steam Summer Sale is now live, offering great discounts across a variety of games both old and new, including the likes of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Devil May Cry 5, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Prey, Jurassic World Evolution, Life is Strange 2, Firewatch, Monster Hunter World, Soulcalibur VI, Civilization VI, and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds among thousands of others. The 2019 Steam Summer Sale started late on June 25 and will run till July 9.

Valve is calling it the “Steam Grand Prix Summer Sale” as you can take part in a mini-game that gives you a chance to win a title off your Steam wishlist. All you've to do is pick one of five available teams, and then complete “Grand Prix Quests” or tick off Steam achievements in games you own or buy during the 2019 Steam Summer Sale.

As has been the case for a while now, all discounts during the 2019 Steam Summer Sale will be available from day one through to the end, with no limited-time discounts or flash sales. That's good for players, since it gives you ample time to browse the store and find gems.

Here are the biggest deals we've spotted in the 2019 Steam Summer Sale:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey — Rs. 1499 (50 percent off)

The Banner Saga 2 — Rs. 156 (80 percent off)

Civilization VI — Rs. 624 (75 percent off)

Devil May Cry 5 — Rs. 1979 (34 percent off)

DiRT Rally 2.0 — Rs. 649 (50 percent off)

Far Cry: New Dawn — Rs. 1124 (50 percent off)

Firewatch — Rs. 141 (75 percent off)

Grim Fandango Remastered — Rs. 71 (85 percent off)

Hollow Knight — Rs. 287 (40 percent off)

Into the Breach — Rs. 229 (50 percent off)

Jurassic World Evolution — Rs. 856 (70 percent off)

Left 4 Dead — Rs. 24 (90 percent off)

Life is Strange 2 — Rs. 230 (50 percent off)

Monster Hunter World — Rs. 1499 (50 percent off)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds — Rs. 499 (50 percent off)

Portal 2 — Rs. 34 (90 percent off)

Prey — Rs. 1199 (50 percent off)

Rise of the Tomb Raider — Rs. 149 (85 percent off)

The Room Three — Rs. 34 (75 percent off)

Scythe: Digital Edition — Rs. 211 (60 percent off)

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition — Rs. 72 (90 percent off)

Soulcalibur VI — Rs. 824 (67 percent off)

Superhot — Rs. 247 (60 percent off)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Rs. 240 (70 percent off)

Yakuza 0 — Rs. 332 (50 percent off)

