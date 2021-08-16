Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Steam Deck Will Support Microsoft xCloud Game Streaming, Xbox Head Phil Spencer Says

Steam Deck Will Support Microsoft xCloud Game Streaming, Xbox Head Phil Spencer Says

xCloud works well on the Steam Deck, Spencer noted.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 16 August 2021 12:24 IST
Steam Deck Will Support Microsoft xCloud Game Streaming, Xbox Head Phil Spencer Says

Photo Credit: Valve

Steam Deck

Highlights
  • Steam Deck launch date is in December 2021
  • It starts at $399 in US / £349 in UK / €419 in EU
  • Steam Deck, xCloud are not officially in India

Steam Deck will be able to run Microsoft's xCloud game streaming service, Xbox chief Phil Spencer has confirmed. xCloud is short for Xbox Cloud Gaming. Currently available in beta with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft's xCloud offers over a hundred console games on PCs via the Internet and without the need for console-level hardware. Spencer didn't say how this would work but given that the Steam Deck is essentially a miniature PC, it's not far-fetched at all. But what remains to be seen is whether xCloud will run on Steam Deck's custom Linux OS, or if you'll need to install Microsoft Windows first.

“Was [at Valve] this week talking [with chief operating officer] Scott [Lynch], [longtime executive] Erik [Johnson], [and co-founder and president] Gabe [Newell] about Steam Deck,” Spencer tweeted on Friday in the US. “After having mine most of the week, I can say it's a really nice device. Games with me on the go, screen size, controls all great. Playing Halo and Age [of Empires] feels good, xCloud works well. Congrats [to the Steam Deck] team.”

Microsoft's xCloud becomes the first game streaming service to be officially confirmed for support on the upcoming Steam Deck, available for reservations now and shipping starting December. This also expands the capabilities of the Steam Deck, which is otherwise limited by its hardware potential. Steam Deck's xCloud support will allow it to run more demanding titles, such as the upcoming Halo Infinite or Forza Horizon 5. It's too early to say whether xCloud will offer 60fps on the Steam Deck, which usually targets 30fps at HD resolution — its 7-inch touchscreen has a 1280 x 800 resolution.

The Steam Deck can also output 4K via any HDMI to USB-C adapter, or the official Valve-made dock (available as a separate purchase only after the Steam Deck launches). But that's not helpful as xCloud is limited to 1080p gaming anyway. Microsoft will be able to unlock 4K capability after it shifts xCloud infrastructure from Xbox One S to Xbox Series X later in 2021, though it's unclear when it will begin offering 4K support on game streaming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Steam Deck starts at $399 (about Rs. 29,600) in the US, £349 (about Rs. 35,850) in the UK, and €419 (about Rs. 36,630) in Europe. You can't buy it in India. Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently accessible via apps for Android and Windows 10, and in the browser (Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Safari) on iPhone, iPad, and Windows 10. It's not available in India.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Steam Deck, xCloud, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Windows, Valve, Phil Spencer, Xbox, Gabe Newell, Scott Lynch, Erik Johnson
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Scooters With 8.5kW of Peak Power Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Steam Deck Will Support Microsoft xCloud Game Streaming, Xbox Head Phil Spencer Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi 10 India Launch Teased, to Sport 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
  3. Redmi 10 Launch Accidentally Confirmed by Xiaomi, Full Specifications Out
  4. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB Model Discontinued
  5. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  6. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 India Pricing Leaked
  7. 25 Years of Internet Explorer: How Microsoft Entered Browser Wars
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Configuration Tipped
  10. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Charge 5 Colour Options, Design Details Surface in Official-Looking Renders
  2. Realme GT, GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Details Tipped; Realme Band 2 Could Launch Soon
  3. Internet Explorer Shuts Down Next Year: Twitter Thread Chronicles What Went Into Creating It
  4. Steam Deck Will Support Microsoft xCloud Game Streaming, Xbox Head Phil Spencer Says
  5. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Scooters With 8.5kW of Peak Power Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB Base Storage Configuration Discontinued, No Longer Listed
  7. Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Tipped; May Feature 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, Triple Rear Camera Setup
  8. COVID-19 Misinformation at US Public Forums Vexes Social Media Platforms, Big Tech
  9. Free Guy 2 Announced by Ryan Reynolds, as Free Guy Box Office Opens to $51 Million Opening Weekend
  10. Redmi 10 Teased to Launch in India Soon, 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com