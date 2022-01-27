Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Steam Deck Handheld Gaming PC by Valve to Launch on February 25, Will Start Shipping From February 28

Steam Deck Handheld Gaming PC by Valve to Launch on February 25, Will Start Shipping From February 28

Valve will start sending invites on February 25 for those who reserved the Steam Deck.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 27 January 2022 16:48 IST
Steam Deck Handheld Gaming PC by Valve to Launch on February 25, Will Start Shipping From February 28

Photo Credit: Steamdeck

Steam Deck will have a D-Pad, two analogue sticks, and A B X Y buttons

Highlights
  • Steam Deck will go against the likes of Nintendo Switch
  • It was supposed to ship from December
  • Steam Deck sports a 7-inch LCD display

Steam Deck will launch on February 25, with shipping starting from February 28, Valve Corporation has announced. The US-based company said that it will start sending the first batch of order emails to reservation holders of the portable handheld gaming PC on February 25. Valve co-founder and Managing Director Gabe Newell had teased the device in May last year, and said that the device will be available for purchase in December, but it instead went up for reservations at that time. The handheld gaming device will go against Nintendo Switch and will have the vast game library of Steam.

In a post on the Steam store, Valve announced that it will start sending invites shortly after 10am PST on February 25 (11:30pm IST) in the same order that reservations were made. Those who reserved a device will have 3 days (72 hours) from receipt of their order email to complete the purchase of the Steam Deck. In case they don't do it, the invite will be passed onto the next person in the waiting list.

The company also clarifies that people can only order the Steam Deck model that they originally reserved, and their reservation amount will be adjusted in the final price of the Steam Deck model they reserved. The shipping costs will be included in the total amount. "We plan to release new order email batches on a weekly cadence," the post said. Furthermore, those who wish to reserve the device now, can do it by visiting the Steam Deck website.

The Steam Deck handheld gaming device was unveiled in July last year, and it was supposed to ship in December 2021. However, just like other OEM and conglomerates, Valve was also hit with the global chip shortage issue and had to postpone the shipment for two months.

Steam Deck price, availability

Steam Deck is priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 64GB eMMC internal storage option, $529 (roughly Rs. 39,700) for the 256GB NVMe SSD internal storage model, and $649 (roughly Rs. 48,700) for the 512GB NVMe SSD model. It will be available for purchase in the US, Canada, European Union, and the UK in Black colour option.

Steam Deck specifications, features

Steam Deck runs on Arch Linux-based SteamOS 3.0 optimised for a handheld experience. It features a 7-inch LCD display with 1,280x800 pixels resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of peak brightness. The Steam Deck is equipped with an AMD APU that includes a Zen 2 based CPU and a GPU with 8 RDNA 2 compute units (CUs).

There is a D-Pad, two analogue sticks, A B X Y buttons, bumpers, triggers, two trackpads, and four assignable buttons on the back. For connectivity, the Steam Deck has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm stereo headphone combo jack, and a USB Type-C port that can be used to output the display on a TV or monitor. It is touch enabled and has an ambient light sensor as well. It is claimed to deliver between two to eight hours of gameplay on a single charge.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Steam Deck, Steam Deck Price, Steam Deck Specifications, Steam, Valve, Nintendo Switch
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Apple Launches New Black Unity Braided Solo Loop for Watch Series 6
Xbox Lunar New Year Sale 2022: Big Discounts on Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, FIFA 22, More

Related Stories

Steam Deck Handheld Gaming PC by Valve to Launch on February 25, Will Start Shipping From February 28
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  2. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for All Users
  3. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo Y75 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. Google Maps Now Lets You Precisely Save, Share Home Address With Plus Code
  6. Redmi Note 11 Series Goes Global, Redmi Note 11S Debuts Alongside
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Certification Hints at Upcoming Launch
  8. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Said to Launch in India on February 16
  9. Tata Sky Binge+ Reportedly Adding Netflix via OTA Update
  10. OnePlus 9RT Review: Better Late Than Never
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Pro Appears on US FCC, Geekbench, HTML5Test; Global Launch Expected Soon
  2. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With 330W Output, Dolby Digital Audio Launched
  3. Elon Musk' McDonald Tweet Has Created a New Cryptocurrency Called Grimacecoin Which Is Likely Fake
  4. Realme 9 Pro 5G Series Global Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Debut in India on February 16
  5. Snapchat Releases Catalogue-Powered Shopping Lenses for a New AR Commerce Experience
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Tipped to Launch on February 11, Said to Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup
  7. Redmi Note 11S Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 9 Launch
  8. WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hours of Playtime, Gaming Mode Launched in India
  9. YouTube Will Explore NFT Features for Video Creators, Says CEO Susan Wojcicki
  10. Intel Scores Major Win as Court Scraps $1.2 Billion EU Antitrust Fine
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.