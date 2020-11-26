Steam Black Friday sale — officially known as Steam Autumn Sale — is now live. The biggest storefront for PC games includes big discounts on some of the biggest recent games, including FIFA 21, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Marvel's Avengers, Death Stranding, and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Alongside, beloved older games such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Red Dead Redemption 2, XCOM 2, and Assassin's Creed Odyssey are (again) available at their lowest prices. And as is tradition, Steam is also running The Steam Awards where you can vote for your favourite games and win badges. Steam Autumn Sale ends December 1 at 11:30pm IST (10am PT).

Steam Black Friday deals

Most played

Among Us at Rs. 159 — 20 percent off (LOWEST WAS Rs. 49)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) at Rs. 499 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) at Rs. 1,049 — 50 percent off (LOWEST WAS Rs. 969)

Payday 2 at Rs. 174 — 50 percent off (LOWEST WAS Rs. 34)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege at Rs. 494 — 67 percent off (LOWEST WAS Rs. 20)

ARK: Survival Evolved at Rs. 219 — 80 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Rust at Rs. 602 — 33 percent off (LOWEST WAS Rs. 189)

Past year

FIFA 21 at Rs. 2,319 — 42 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

eFootball PES 2021 at Rs. 536 — 33 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Rs. 1,399 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Avengers at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Death Stranding at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Star Wars: Squadrons at Rs. 1,499 — 40 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection at Rs. 584 — 35 percent off (NEW LOW)

Ride 4 at Rs. 769 — 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout at Rs. 423 — 20 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps at Rs. 349 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Borderlands 3 at Rs. 986 — 67 percent off (NEW LOW)

Control Ultimate Edition at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Desperados III at Rs. 1,043 — 40 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Crusader Kings III at Rs. 879 — 20 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Torchlight III at Rs. 864 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Resident Evil 3 at Rs. 1,154 — 67 percent off (NEW LOW)

Doom Eternal at Rs. 1,319 — 67 percent off (NEW LOW)

Observation at Rs. 227 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Tell Me Why at Rs. 468 — 33 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

PGA Tour 2K21 at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

AO Tennis 2 at Rs. 584 — 55 percent off (NEW LOW)

2 years old

Assassin's Creed Odyssey at Rs. 899 — 70 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Metro Exodus at Rs. 399 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 2,143 — 33 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Batman: Arkham Collection at Rs. 269 — 80 percent off

3 years old

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition at Rs. 395 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

4 years old

Civilization VI at Rs. 624 — 75 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

5 years old

XCOM 2 at Rs. 749 — 75 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Don't Starve Together at Rs. 156 — 66 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

6 years old

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at Rs. 240 — 70 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)