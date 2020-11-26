Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Steam Autumn Sale: FIFA 21, Death Stranding, Marvel’s Avengers, and More

Steam Autumn Sale: FIFA 21, Death Stranding, Marvel’s Avengers, and More

And you can also vote in the annual The Steam Awards.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 26 November 2020 11:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Steam Autumn Sale: FIFA 21, Death Stranding, Marvel’s Avengers, and More

Photo Credit: Valve

Highlights
  • Steam Black Friday sale began Wednesday globally
  • All discounts available on Steam until December 1
  • 60 percent off on Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

Steam Black Friday sale — officially known as Steam Autumn Sale — is now live. The biggest storefront for PC games includes big discounts on some of the biggest recent games, including FIFA 21, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Marvel's Avengers, Death Stranding, and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Alongside, beloved older games such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Red Dead Redemption 2, XCOM 2, and Assassin's Creed Odyssey are (again) available at their lowest prices. And as is tradition, Steam is also running The Steam Awards where you can vote for your favourite games and win badges. Steam Autumn Sale ends December 1 at 11:30pm IST (10am PT).

Steam Black Friday deals

Most played
Among Us at Rs. 159 — 20 percent off (LOWEST WAS Rs. 49)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) at Rs. 499 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) at Rs. 1,049 — 50 percent off (LOWEST WAS Rs. 969)

Payday 2 at Rs. 174 — 50 percent off (LOWEST WAS Rs. 34)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege at Rs. 494 — 67 percent off (LOWEST WAS Rs. 20)

ARK: Survival Evolved at Rs. 219 — 80 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Rust at Rs. 602 — 33 percent off (LOWEST WAS Rs. 189)

Past year
FIFA 21 at Rs. 2,319 — 42 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

eFootball PES 2021 at Rs. 536 — 33 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Rs. 1,399 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Avengers at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Death Stranding at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Star Wars: Squadrons at Rs. 1,499 — 40 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection at Rs. 584 — 35 percent off (NEW LOW)

Ride 4 at Rs. 769 — 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout at Rs. 423 — 20 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps at Rs. 349 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Borderlands 3 at Rs. 986 — 67 percent off (NEW LOW)

Control Ultimate Edition at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Desperados III at Rs. 1,043 — 40 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Crusader Kings III at Rs. 879 — 20 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Torchlight III at Rs. 864 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Resident Evil 3 at Rs. 1,154 — 67 percent off (NEW LOW)

Doom Eternal at Rs. 1,319 — 67 percent off (NEW LOW)

Observation at Rs. 227 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Tell Me Why at Rs. 468 — 33 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

PGA Tour 2K21 at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

AO Tennis 2 at Rs. 584 — 55 percent off (NEW LOW)

2 years old
Assassin's Creed Odyssey at Rs. 899 — 70 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Metro Exodus at Rs. 399 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 2,143 — 33 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Batman: Arkham Collection at Rs. 269 — 80 percent off

3 years old
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition at Rs. 395 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

4 years old
Civilization VI at Rs. 624 — 75 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

5 years old
XCOM 2 at Rs. 749 — 75 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Don't Starve Together at Rs. 156 — 66 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

6 years old
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at Rs. 240 — 70 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Steam, Valve, Steam Black Friday Sale, Steam Autumn Sale, Black Friday, Black Friday 2020, Among Us, PUBG, GTA 5, Rainbow Six Siege, ARK Survival Evolved, FIFA 21, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Amazon Web Services Sees Widespread Outage; Websites, Software Providers Affected
TWS Earbuds Shipments in India Up 723 Percent YoY in Q3, Boat Emerged as Leading Player: Counterpoint

Related Stories

Steam Autumn Sale: FIFA 21, Death Stranding, Marvel’s Avengers, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Launched With 5,000mAh Battery
  2. Nokia 2.4 Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras
  3. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  5. Micromax in 1b First Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Company Site
  6. Poco Separating from Xiaomi to Become an Independent Global Brand
  7. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  8. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  9. Vivo V20 Pro ‘Coming Soon’ to India, December 2 Arrival Tipped
  10. Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Cable With 2GB RAM, Android 10 Appears on Geekbench
  2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.0.4 Update Brings 60fps Gameplay to PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  3. Windows 10 Fall 2021 Update to Bring UI Overhaul, Android App Support: Report
  4. Google Hangouts Group Video Calling Has Been Killed; Users Are Redirected to Meet
  5. Vivo V21 Series Could Launch as Early as Q1 2021: Report
  6. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Bill of Materials Surface Online, South Korean Components Dominate Value: Report
  7. Nokia 2.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. MacBook Air, Pro, Mac Mini Users Facing Bluetooth Issues With First- and Third-Party Peripherals: Report
  9. Callers Will Soon Have to Dial ‘0’ Before Making Landline to Mobile Phone Calls: Telecom Department
  10. Vivo V20 Pro Registrations Begin in India, Launch Expected December 2
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com