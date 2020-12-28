Valve has released its list of ‘Best Games of 2020' on Steam which includes games such as Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077, Dota 2, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Grand Theft Auto V, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Playerunknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). The top-performing Steam games are broken down into six lists, although the popular games overlap in some of the lists. The categories are Top Sellers, New Releases, Most Played, Early Access Grads, Best of VR, and Controller Games. Many of these games, and thousand others, are currently available on discounted rates as part of Steam Winter Sale, which will run until January 5.

Steam's top 12 selling games of 2020 in the platinum category include Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal, Monster Hunter World, Red Dead Redemption 2. Rainbow Six: Siege, Destiny 2, Grand Theft Auto V, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The last three games on this list have made it to Steam's platinum category every year since the list's curation began in 2016, as per Steam.

The total revenue for each game is calculated by looking at game sales, in-game transactions, and DLC sales from January 1, 2020, to December 18, 2020. Steam doesn't disclose revenue breakdowns for the lists but categorises them into buckets. Platinum – 1 to 12, Gold – 13 to 24, Silver – 25 to 40, Bronze – 41 to 100. The games within each bucket are assigned randomly. You can check Steam's complete list of Best Games of 2020 here. Top selling games in the gold category include Crusaders Kings III, Warframe, Mount & Blade II, Borderlands 3, Baldur's Gate, ARK: Winter Wonderland, The Elder Scrolls, Halo, Phasmophobia, Civilization VI, Sea of Thieves, and Dead by Daylight.

The most played games of the year, with the highest peak concurrent players (over 200,000 peak players) includes titles such as Among Us, Dota 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny 2, Terraria, Life is Strange 2, Monster Hunter World, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Grand Theft Auto V.

Steam noted that the peak concurrent numbers were much higher this year as compared to 2019 and that the increase happened across the board. 2020's top new releases as measured by gross revenue include titles such as Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Sea of Thieves, Cuberpunk 2077, Star Wars: Squadrons, Grounded, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Fifa 2021: Beckham Editon, Wolcen Bloodtrail, Borderlands 3, Baldur's Gate 3, Resident Evil 3, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Football Manager 2021 and more.

Early access graduates measured by gross revenue have games like Noita, Skater XL, Wolcen Bloodtrail, Torchlight III, Squad, and more, in the platinum list. Steam's top VR-exclusive games of 2020 include Arizona Sunshine, Pavlov, Pistol Whip, Beat Saber, Half-Life: Alyx in the platinum bucket. Top Controller games, measured by daily active controller players, include Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K20, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Monster Hunter: World, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and some more, in the platinum bucket.

