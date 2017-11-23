The Steam Black Friday Sale 2017 or Steam Autumn Sale as Valve calls it this year is now live. This time, 454 PC games receive deep discounts until 11pm IST on November 28. Here’s what you should check out.

Best Steam Black Friday Sale 2017 deals

GTA V : this open-world crime classic is now Rs. 1,468. That’s 50 percent cheaper than what it normally costs, making it well worth buying. Keep in mind you’ll need 72GB of free space on your hard drive to download and play it.

: this open-world crime classic is now Rs. 1,468. That’s 50 percent cheaper than what it normally costs, making it well worth buying. Keep in mind you’ll need 72GB of free space on your hard drive to download and play it. Middle-earth: Shadow of War : the sequel to 2014’s superlative Shadow of Mordor is fun to play despite its micro-transactions and developer Monolith Productions’ portrayal of Shelob. The PC port is fantastic and an absolute steal at Rs. 2,399 — 40 percent off the usual Rs. 3,999 price tag. 70GB of storage space is what you’ll need to check it out.

: the sequel to 2014’s superlative Shadow of Mordor is fun to play despite its micro-transactions and developer Monolith Productions’ portrayal of Shelob. The PC port is fantastic and an absolute steal at Rs. 2,399 — 40 percent off the usual Rs. 3,999 price tag. 70GB of storage space is what you’ll need to check it out. The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition : one of the greatest role-playing games of all time now with all its expansions and updates. Costing a mere Rs. 399, which is 60 percent less the Rs. 999 price gets you over a 100 hours of gameplay. It’s not as taxing on your data cap or fair usage policy (FUP) as other games with a 51GB installation requirement.

: one of the greatest role-playing games of all time now with all its expansions and updates. Costing a mere Rs. 399, which is 60 percent less the Rs. 999 price gets you over a 100 hours of gameplay. It’s not as taxing on your data cap or fair usage policy (FUP) as other games with a 51GB installation requirement. Rocket League : a surprise hit of the generation, Rocket League’s formula of cars meets football was a revelation for many. With the game just hitting the Nintendo Switch and having cross-platform play between the Switch, PC, and Xbox One along with a Rs. 282 price instead of the usual Rs. 565 makes this the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about. It's one title that should be well under your data cap with a 7GB download.

: a surprise hit of the generation, Rocket League’s formula of cars meets football was a revelation for many. With the game just hitting the Nintendo Switch and having cross-platform play between the Switch, PC, and Xbox One along with a Rs. 282 price instead of the usual Rs. 565 makes this the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about. It's one title that should be well under your data cap with a 7GB download. Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition: shooting Nazis never gets old and Wolfenstein 2 proved this with aplomb as we discovered. The game sports one of the most entertaining narratives in recent memory and the Digital Deluxe Edition comes with access to its season pass, granting you more missions to play when you’re done with its lengthy campaign. It’s 50 percent off the normal Rs. 4,399 price, making it a steal at Rs. 2,199. 55GB is the amount of free space you’ll need to play it.

While these deals are great, Steam may not be the cheapest option. This holds true for games from publishers like Electronic Arts and Ubisoft who have their own digital distribution services. Also, if you can’t pick up anything during the current sale, don’t worry. There will be a Winter sale as well which should take place from December 22 to January 1. Looking out for cheap PS4 and Xbox One games this Black Friday? We got you covered with this handy guide.