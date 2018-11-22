Steam Autumn Sale Is Now Live, Lasts Till Tuesday

As expected, owing to the date leaks, the 2018 Steam Autumn Sale is now here. It began late on Wednesday, November 21 in India and will run through Tuesday, November 27 till 11:30pm IST (10am PST). Valve is offering big discounts on new and old titles, including the likes of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Grand Theft Auto V, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, NBA 2K19, NieR: Automata, Jurassic World: Evolution, and The Crew 2 amongst a total of over 14,000 games on sale.
Head over to the Steam website to check out the full list, and here are some worth highlighting:
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider — 50 percent off, now Rs. 1,749
- Grand Theft Auto V — 34 percent off, now Rs. 1,385
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey — 33 percent off, now Rs. 2,009
- NBA 2K19 — 50 percent off, now Rs. 1,499
- NieR: Automata — 50 percent off, now Rs. 999
- Jurassic World: Evolution — 60 percent off, now Rs. 1,428
- The Crew 2 — 60 percent off, now Rs. 1,199
- Rocket League — 50 percent off, now Rs. 282
- Monster Hunter: World — 34 percent off, now Rs. 1,979
- Total War: Warhammer II — 50 percent off, now Rs. 999
- Civilization VI Gold Edition — 68 percent off, now Rs. 1,861
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition — 60 percent off, now Rs. 1,199
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year — 60 percent off, now Rs. 400
- Far Cry 5 — 50 percent off, now Rs. 1,499
- Assassin's Creed Origins — 60 percent off, now Rs. 1,199
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — 35 percent off, now Rs. 1,787
- Yakuza 0 — 33 percent off, now Rs. 445
- Overcooked 2 — 25 percent off, now Rs. 427