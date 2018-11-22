Steam Autumn Sale Is Now Live, Lasts Till Tuesday

As expected, owing to the date leaks, the 2018 Steam Autumn Sale is now here. It began late on Wednesday, November 21 in India and will run through Tuesday, November 27 till 11:30pm IST (10am PST). Valve is offering big discounts on new and old titles, including the likes of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Grand Theft Auto V, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, NBA 2K19, NieR: Automata, Jurassic World: Evolution, and The Crew 2 amongst a total of over 14,000 games on sale.

Head over to the Steam website to check out the full list, and here are some worth highlighting: