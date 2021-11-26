Steam Autumn Sale, the platform's Black Friday sale is live, allowing gamers to take advantage of heavy discounts on popular games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Death Stranding, Half-Life: Alyx, It Takes Two, Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 4, FIFA 22, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Borderlands 3, F1 2021, Wasteland 3, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. With discounts of up to 90 percent, some of these games are currently down to their lowest prices on the platform. Steam Autumn Sale ends on December 1 at 11:30pm IST (10am PT) and the service has announced that gamers can now nominate their favourite games for The Steam Awards in ten categories.

While the Steam Autumn Sale has several discounted titles listed on the Steam store, here's a list of top picks that gamers should not miss during the platform's Black Friday sale.

Steam Autumn Sale best deals

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,599 - 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

The Sims 4 at Rs. 299 - 88 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Cyberpunk 2077 (Review) at Rs. 1499 - 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

It Takes Two at Rs. 1,549 - 38 percent off (NEW LOW)

FIFA 22 (Review) at Rs. 1,799 - 40 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Sea of Thieves at Rs. 539 - 40 percent off (LOWEST WAS Rs. 449)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at Rs. 1,949 - 35 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Forza Horizon 4 at Rs. 428 - 67 percent off (NEW LOW)

F1 2021 at Rs. 1,499 - 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite at Rs. 1,189 - 30 percent off

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut at Rs. 449 - 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

The Binding of Isaac at Rs. 25 - 90 percent off (NEW LOW)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Review) at Rs. 813 - 63 percent off (NEW LOW)

Resident Evil 3 at Rs. 1,049 - 70 percent off (NEW LOW)

Half-Life: Alyx at Rs. 649 - 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous at Rs. 2,081 - 15 percent off

Portal 2 at Rs. 69 - 80 percent off (LOWEST WAS Rs. 34)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at Rs. 160 - 80 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Left 4 Dead 2 at Rs. 69 - 80 percent off (LOWEST WAS Rs. 52)

Don't Starve Together at Rs. 156 - 66 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition at Rs. 593 - 67 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dark Souls: Remastered at Rs. 599 - 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 at Rs. 1,999 - 50 percent off (LOWEST WAS Rs. 643)

