Steam Autumn Sale: Best Deals for PC Including Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, FIFA 22, More

Steam is offering discounts on popular titles such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, It Takes Two, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

By David Delima | Updated: 26 November 2021 13:51 IST
Photo Credit: Valve

Gamers can pick up popular titles with discounts of up to 90 percent during the Steam Autumn Sale

Highlights
  • Steam Autumn Sale began on November 24
  • Gamers can avail of discounts of up to 90 percent on popular titles
  • Steam Autumn Sale will run until December 1

Steam Autumn Sale, the platform's Black Friday sale is live, allowing gamers to take advantage of heavy discounts on popular games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Death Stranding, Half-Life: Alyx, It Takes Two, Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 4, FIFA 22, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Borderlands 3, F1 2021, Wasteland 3, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. With discounts of up to 90 percent, some of these games are currently down to their lowest prices on the platform. Steam Autumn Sale ends on December 1 at 11:30pm IST (10am PT) and the service has announced that gamers can now nominate their favourite games for The Steam Awards in ten categories.

While the Steam Autumn Sale has several discounted titles listed on the Steam store, here's a list of top picks that gamers should not miss during the platform's Black Friday sale.

Steam Autumn Sale best deals

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,599 - 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

The Sims 4 at Rs. 299 - 88 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Cyberpunk 2077 (Review) at Rs. 1499 - 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

It Takes Two at Rs. 1,549 - 38 percent off (NEW LOW)

FIFA 22 (Review) at Rs. 1,799 - 40 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Sea of Thieves at Rs. 539 - 40 percent off (LOWEST WAS Rs. 449)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at Rs. 1,949 - 35 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Forza Horizon 4 at Rs. 428 - 67 percent off (NEW LOW)

F1 2021 at Rs. 1,499 - 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite at Rs. 1,189 - 30 percent off

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut at Rs. 449 - 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

The Binding of Isaac at Rs. 25 - 90 percent off (NEW LOW)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Review) at Rs. 813 - 63 percent off (NEW LOW)

Resident Evil 3 at Rs. 1,049 - 70 percent off (NEW LOW)

Half-Life: Alyx at Rs. 649 - 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous at Rs. 2,081 - 15 percent off

Portal 2 at Rs. 69 - 80 percent off (LOWEST WAS Rs. 34)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at Rs. 160 - 80 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Left 4 Dead 2 at Rs. 69 - 80 percent off (LOWEST WAS Rs. 52)

Don't Starve Together at Rs. 156 - 66 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition at Rs. 593 - 67 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dark Souls: Remastered at Rs. 599 - 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 at Rs. 1,999 - 50 percent off (LOWEST WAS Rs. 643)

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: Steam Autumn Sale, Steam, Black Friday Deals, Steam Store discounts, Steam Autumn Sale deals, FIFA 22, Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, It Takes Two
    David Delima
    As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
