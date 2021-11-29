Technology News
  • Steam Sets New Record With Over 27 Million Concurrent Active Users; Cyberpunk 2077 Becomes Global Top Seller

Steam Sets New Record With Over 27 Million Concurrent Active Users; Cyberpunk 2077 Becomes Global Top Seller

Steam saw 27,384,959 active users on November 28.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 November 2021 18:45 IST
Steam Sets New Record With Over 27 Million Concurrent Active Users; Cyberpunk 2077 Becomes Global Top Seller

Out of Steam's 27 million active users, around 7.8 million were playing a game

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 had 84 percent very positive rating from 23,300 reviews
  • CS:GO had 915,791 active players during the weekend
  • Cyberpunk 2077 is available for Rs. 1,499 during Steam Autumn Sale

Steam has broken another record in terms of how many accounts logged in at the same time. The number of accounts that were concurrently logged on to the Valve launcher crossed the 27 million mark, as counted by Steam Database. The database website also reported that out of these, around 7.8 million accounts were playing a game at the time. Separately, Cyberpunk 2077 became the global top seller with around 23,300 very positive reviews by players on Steam. Cyberpunk 2077 was launched on December 10.

SteamDB counted that 27,384,959 logged into the Valve launcher on Sunday, November 28. This is the highest number of concurrent users for Steam. The database also mentions that nearly 7.8 million accounts were in-game at the time it counted. Since the launcher by default logs in automatically when a PC boots up, many users may have just switched on their devices and not used Steam.

The database also mentioned that CS:GO had 915,791 active players during the period, DOTA 2 had 677,744 active players, and PUBG had 344,841 active players. Halo: Infinite had 146,212 active players.

Cyberpunk 2077 (review) amassed an 84 percent very positive rating from 23,300 reviews recently. The open world role-playing game was offered for 50 percent off at Rs. 1,499 during the Steam Autumn Sale. A recent review by aVSP — who had 125 hours at the time of writing — mentioned, "Even being so bugged, this game is literally breathtaking." Another review by Fishy Felix — who put in 177 hours in the game — mentioned "As of patch 1.31 Cyberpunk (2077) was a worth while game purchase for me."

The game, developed by CD Projekt Red, has become the global best seller on Steam, and at the time of writing, was still at the top spot. It was followed by Red Dead Redemption 2, Farming Simulator 22, and It Takes Two.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Steam, Steam Active Players Record, Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red
