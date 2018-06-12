Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas Releasing October 16, 2018; Switch Version Gets Star Fox

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Releasing October 16, 2018; Switch Version Gets Star Fox

 
, 12 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Releasing October 16, 2018; Switch Version Gets Star Fox

Highlights

  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas has an exclusive bonus for Nintendo Switch
  • The game is up for pre-order right now and releases on October 16
  • This game will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Ubisoft’s E3 2018 was action-packed, thanks to several game announcements such as Starlink: Battle for Atlas. In this game, the villain appears to want to end Atlas and the heroes obviously want to stop that from happening.

Laurent Malville, creative director for Starlink: Battle for Atlas, got on stage to talk about the game. We had seen this game at E3 2017 as well. The story revolves around a villain that wants to destroy Atlas. This game combines the real and the virtual world with toy-like attachments that help you reconfigure your ship.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas has both humans and intelligent animals as characters, as we noticed in the cinematic trailer. In a surprising twist at the end Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot announced that Star Fox will be in Starlink: Battle for Atlas. Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto was in the audience too, marking the second year in which Ubisoft had a big announcement in collaboration with Nintendo. Yves gave him the first prototype of the Star Fox vessel that you can play as in Starlink.

Starlink will launch on all consoled on October 16, 2018, with Star Fox being exclusive to Nintendo Switch. Ubisoft also announced that you can pre-order Starlink: Battle for Atlas right now via this website.

 

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: E3 2018, Starlink, Ubisoft
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Skull & Bones Gets an Extended E3 2018 Gameplay Trailer
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Release Date Confirmed at Ubisoft E3 2018 Event
Moto G6
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Releasing October 16, 2018; Switch Version Gets Star Fox
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  2. The Division 2 Promises Raids, Three Free Content Updates
  3. Nokia 5.1 Plus Leaked, Nokia X6 Global Variant Reportedly Certified
  4. Vivo Nex Price and Hands-On Video Leaked
  5. Jio Sees Decline in Overall Download Speeds as Rivals Improve: OpenSignal
  6. Game of Thrones Prequel Pilot Ordered, Events to Be Set in Distant Past
  7. Trials Rising Announced at E3 2018, Coming February 2019
  8. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM Eligible Devices, Release Date Announced
  9. Assassin's Creed Odyssey Release Date Leaked
  10. Fortnite Nintendo Switch Release Date Possibly Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.