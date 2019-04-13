Technology News
  Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Reveal: How to Watch Live Stream and What to Expect

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Reveal: How to Watch Live Stream and What to Expect

13 April 2019
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Reveal: How to Watch Live Stream and What to Expect
Highlights

Expect a confirmation of its release date

It will be a single-player game with no micro-transactions

It's being developed by Apex Legends creator Respawn

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is finally being revealed. The hotly anticipated game from Apex Legends and Titanfall 2 developer Respawn was announced at EA's pre-E3 2018 event. While details were scarce at the time, this will all change soon. Expect a Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order trailer, gameplay, release date, and even information surrounding its story. No platforms have been announced for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, but it's safe to say the game will release on Windows PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Here's what you need to know.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order reveal time and date

The Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order reveal time is 1:30pm CT on April 13 (12am IST on April 14). It will be live streamed from the Star Wars Celebration 2019 that's taking place in Chicago.

Where to watch the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order reveal

There are two places for you to check out all the action:

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order reveal - what to expect
Expect a confirmation of the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order release date. According to a listing on Amazon Italy as well as merchandise pictures online, the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order release date is November 15, 2019. This is roughly a month before the movie, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits cinemas on December 20, 2019. In addition to this, we should get our first glimpse of its gameplay, modes, and story details.

That said, information regarding Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order's gameplay and story have leaked. Here's what we know.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order gameplay and story - everything we know so far

  • Will be a part of Star Wars canon.
  • Basic story is already in the wild, is better than Battlefront 2.
  • Backpack companion droid.
  • Gameplay will be compared to Dark Souls, being good at parry like in Sekiro will help, you will feel like a Jedi.
  • You go from planet to planet, not completely linear but not open world either, you get to an area and explore trying to continue the narrative.
  • Wallrunning/parkour was hinted at.
  • It will aesthetically resemble Rogue One and Solo while also having some of the prequel's flair.
  • Made in UE4, single-player only.
  • It's no action game a la Devil May Cry or God of War.
  • Much longer than five hours.
  • This will be an expansion of Star Wars lore, though going back to known planets was teased.
  • It has a male protagonist with no customisation options
  • Big opening, Inquisitors were teased.
  • It resembles Jedi Knight and Force Unleashed with a bit of a Uncharted.
  • Cool enemies confirmed.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast.

Further reading: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Star Wars
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Reveal: How to Watch Live Stream and What to Expect
