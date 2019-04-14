At Star Wars Celebration 2019, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order was revealed with a trailer showing off its story and bits of combat. Developer Respawn described the gameplay as 'thoughtful combat' which focusses on exploiting the weaknesses of enemies. The protagonist is a male Jedi known as Cal Kestis who wields a lightsaber in addition to force powers. Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order release date is November 15 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

During this panel, Respawn didn't say much about Cal's lightsaber other than it has storied past and it would evolve during the duration of the game. Safe to say, it ties in deeply to Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order's story. Though with the release date of November 15 for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, it will be interesting to see if Call of Duty or the rumoured Watch Dogs 3 would be impacted by the Star Wars marketing juggernaut.

"Many Star Wars fans, ourselves included, are really interested in the dark times, so we wanted to explore that mysterious, dangerous period," said Stig Asmussen, Game Director, Respawn in a prepared statement. "The team at Lucasfilm have been amazing collaborators, helping us explore and further develop this part of the timeline where the Empire is at the height of its power and any remaining Jedi are in hiding. Within this narrative, we've crafted a game with intense, yet thoughtful and fun melee combat using the lightsaber and Force powers, allowing anyone to fulfill their Jedi fantasy."

"When Respawn approached us with the idea for this game, we were immediately supportive. A single player, story-driven title in the Star Wars universe was exactly what we were looking for, and we know the fans have been eager for one, as well,” said Steve Blank, Director, Franchise Content and Strategy, Lucasfilm Story Group in the same prepared statement. "Focusing on Cal stepping back into the shoes of a Jedi post-Order 66 opens up a lot of gameplay opportunities and rich story threads to develop for this new character and his backstory."

"Cal Kestis—one of the last surviving members of the Jedi Order after the purge of Order 66—is now a Padawan on the run. Experience this all-new single-player Star Wars story from Respawn Entertainment and EA Star Wars on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC this holiday season, 15 November 2019," reads the trailer description on EA's YouTube channel.

Respawn boss Vince Zampella confirmed in an official Star Wars Celebration live stream that Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is a single-player game without any micro-transactions or multiplayer. This corroborates past leaks that stated it would be a single-player only experience. Considering how well the likes of Persona 5, Nier Automata, God of War, Spider-Man PS4, and Horizon Zero Dawn have done, it could be a smart move from publisher EA. More so when you consider the vitriolic reception Star Wars Battlefront 2 received.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an action-adventure game set after Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. As Cal, you'll develop Force abilities, hone lightsaber techniques, and explore mysteries of a long-lost civilisation all while side-stepping the Empire and its inquisitors. You can check out the trailer right here. Be warned, it says 'trust no one' rather often.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.