Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Release Date Leaked, No Micro-Transactions Confirmed

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is the upcoming PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC game from Apex Legends and Titanfall 2 studio Respawn. With a major gameplay reveal slated for later today, it seems that the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order's release date has leaked. According to a listing on Amazon Italy as well as merchandise pictures online, the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order release date is November 15, 2019. This is roughly a month before the movie, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits cinemas on December 20, 2019.

In addition to this, Respawn boss Vince Zampella confirmed in an official Star Wars Celebration live stream that Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is a single-player game without any micro-transactions or multiplayer. This corroborates past leaks that stated it would be a single-player only experience. Considering how well the likes of Persona 5, Nier Automata, God of War, Spider-Man PS4, and Horizon Zero Dawn have done, it could be a smart move from publisher EA. More so when you consider the vitriolic reception Star Wars Battlefront 2 received.

That said, information regarding Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order's gameplay and story have leaked. Here's what we know.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order gameplay and story - everything we know so far

