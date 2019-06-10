Technology News
Forest Whitaker returns to reprise his role of Saw Gerrera.

By | Updated: 10 June 2019 11:29 IST
Photo Credit: EA/Respawn

Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Highlights
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order out November 15
  • New gameplay footage provides more details
  • The story is set after Revenge of the Sith

At its pre-E3 2019 event, EA released a 14-minute gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, showcasing new Force abilities that can be used by the protagonist Cal Kestis, alongside new and returning characters such as the droid BD-1 who is Cal's companion, and guerrilla rebel Saw Gerrera, with Forest Whitaker reprising the role from Rogue One and Star Wars Rebels. And naturally, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will take you to new planets, with Cal on the run from the Galactic Empire. The Star Wars game has been developed by Respawn, the developer behind Titanfall and Apex Legends.

The new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay footage finds Cal Kestis on the planet Kashyyyk, the home world of the Wookiees. We then see him use multiple Force powers, including throwing his lightsaber at enemies and Force slow, which allows him to slow down a person or object. The latter is quite similar to Kylo Ren's mid-air blaster bolt freeze upon his introduction in Star Wars: Episode VI – The Force Awakens. And naturally, Respawn's love for wall running is present too.

 

Meanwhile, the new droid BD-1 is a short form of Respawn's nickname for the character, ‘Buddy Droid'. It will help Cal hack and open locked doors, in dark places with a flashlight, heal in battle, and scan new environments, in addition to serving as a health bar. Ben Burtt, the person behind the sound effects for R2-D2 and BB-8, has voiced BD-1 as well.

Saw Gerrera's presence in Fallen Order, after Rogue One, is a confirmation of the game's story being part of the Star Wars canon. It's set in the aftermath of Order 66 — which took place in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith — when most of the Jedi were killed, with the Jedi Cal trying to make a living by keeping his powers hidden. But after the truth is revealed in an accident, he has to choose a life on the run, as the Galactic Empire sends the Second Sister, an inquisitor trained by Darth Vader, after him.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order releases November 15 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It's one of three Star Wars releases in late 2019, alongside The Mandalorian series which premieres November 12 on Disney+, and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker out December 20 in cinemas worldwide.

Further reading: Star Wars, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Revenge of the Sith, Respawn, EA, EA Play, E3, E3 2019, Rogue One
