Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Story, Gameplay Details Revealed in Massive Leak

The upcoming Star Wars game, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, has had a lot of details leaked. Before you proceed, it's important to clarify that we don't have any way of verifying the authenticity of these leaks. With that out of the way, the tipster has revealed significant story and gameplay details about Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. The most important detail is that Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is canon which means that the events of this game are an official part of the lore and story of Star Wars. This will excite fans of the Star Wars movies, given that Star Wars Episode IX is about to be announced as well.

The leak was posted originally on ResetEra gaming forums, but once it got removed from there, another tipster posted the details to Reddit. The gameplay in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, according to this leak, will be compared to Dark Souls and being good at parrying will help players as it did in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

The leak claimed that the story in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order will be far more impressive than that in Star Wars Battlefront 2. Players might have a backpack companion droid in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, as per the leak. As part of the gameplay you may be required to go from planet to planet, and the tipster described it as “not completely linear but not open world either”. There were hints to wall-running or parkour in the gameplay as well, according to this leak.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order has been developed in Unreal Engine 4 according to this leak, which has been leaked before. We already know that Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is being developed by Respawn — of Titanfall and Apex Legends fame — and that EA's own Frostbite engine has been notoriously difficult to work with for other studios acquired by EA, such as BioWare.

The leak, however, goes on to claim that Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order will be single-player only, which seems difficult to believe given that EA is the publisher of the game and it has been pushing its games towards being live services for some time now. However, this information has appeared before, so it may just end up being true.

It might take you much more than five hours to beat the story mode in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, according to this leak. If true, this is heartening when you consider how barebones single-player was in Star Wars Battlefront 2. The story mode could begin with a bang, with Inquisitors (Jedi hunters) being a part of the introduction. The leak claims that the game may or may not have micro-transactions but it won't hinder your enjoyment of the game.

The new leak does appear to contain many things that Star Wars fans and video game enthusiasts would love to hear, but how much of it is true? We'll find that out only after Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is officially revealed in a couple of days.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.