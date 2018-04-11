Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Star Wars Battlefront 2, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, and Other Original Xbox Games Are Coming to Xbox One

Star Wars Battlefront 2, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, and Other Original Xbox Games Are Coming to Xbox One

 
, 11 April 2018
Star Wars Battlefront 2, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, and Other Original Xbox Games Are Coming to Xbox One

Highlights

  • 19 original Xbox games are coming to the Xbox One
  • These include classics like Panzer Dragoon Orta
  • They will release this month in two batches on April 17 and April 26

The Xbox One backwards compatibility program shows no signs of abating. 19 original Xbox games are coming to the Xbox One this month. These include six Star Wars games like 2005's Star Wars Battlefront 2 and 2003's The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. Like previous games on the Xbox One backwards compatibility list, they will work via disc or a digital copy purchased from the Microsoft Store. Other additions include classics like Panzer Dragoon Orta, Conker: Live and Reloaded, and SSX 3.

"Later this month, we’ll release two batches of Original Xbox games – the first on April 17 and the second on April 26. All of these Original Xbox games will take advantage of the power of Xbox One with up to 4X the pixel count on Xbox One and Xbox One S, and up to 16X the pixel count on Xbox One X," wrote Bill Stillwell, Lead Program Manager, Xbox Platform on the official Xbox website.

Original Xbox games launching on Xbox One on April 17

  • Blinx: The Time Sweeper
  • Breakdown
  • Conker: Live and Reloaded
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
  • Hunter: The Reckoning
  • Jade Empire
  • Panzer Dragoon Orta
  • SSX 3

Original Xbox games launching on Xbox One on April 26

  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Full Spectrum Warrior
  • Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
  • MX Unleashed
  • Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (Europe only)
  • Star Wars: Battlefront
  • Star Wars: Battlefront II
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
  • Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
  • Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
  • Star Wars: Republic Commando

Microsoft also announced that the classic open-world game Red Dead Redemption from GTA V hitmaker Rockstar gets an update for it to be playable at 4K. Other games getting the Xbox One X enhanced treatment include Sonic Generations, Gears of War 2, Portal 2, Darksiders, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. This follows Microsoft updating last-gen classics like The Witcher 2 and Crackdown. And while those updates resulted in clearly looking games, its near transformative in the case of Red Dead Redemption in our experience.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Xbox One, Original Xbox, original xbox backwards compatibility, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Morrowind, Panzer Dragoon Orta, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Microsoft
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

Doom 2: Hell on Earth Teased for E3 2018
Star Wars Battlefront 2, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, and Other Original Xbox Games Are Coming to Xbox One
 
 

