The Xbox One backwards compatibility program shows no signs of abating. 19 original Xbox games are coming to the Xbox One this month. These include six Star Wars games like 2005's Star Wars Battlefront 2 and 2003's The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. Like previous games on the Xbox One backwards compatibility list, they will work via disc or a digital copy purchased from the Microsoft Store. Other additions include classics like Panzer Dragoon Orta, Conker: Live and Reloaded, and SSX 3.

"Later this month, we’ll release two batches of Original Xbox games – the first on April 17 and the second on April 26. All of these Original Xbox games will take advantage of the power of Xbox One with up to 4X the pixel count on Xbox One and Xbox One S, and up to 16X the pixel count on Xbox One X," wrote Bill Stillwell, Lead Program Manager, Xbox Platform on the official Xbox website.

Original Xbox games launching on Xbox One on April 17

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Breakdown

Conker: Live and Reloaded

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Hunter: The Reckoning

Jade Empire

Panzer Dragoon Orta

SSX 3

Original Xbox games launching on Xbox One on April 26

Destroy All Humans!

Full Spectrum Warrior

Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction

MX Unleashed

Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (Europe only)

Star Wars: Battlefront

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Microsoft also announced that the classic open-world game Red Dead Redemption from GTA V hitmaker Rockstar gets an update for it to be playable at 4K. Other games getting the Xbox One X enhanced treatment include Sonic Generations, Gears of War 2, Portal 2, Darksiders, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. This follows Microsoft updating last-gen classics like The Witcher 2 and Crackdown. And while those updates resulted in clearly looking games, its near transformative in the case of Red Dead Redemption in our experience.

