Star Wars Battlefront 2 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC continues to get updates despite its all too fresh loot box controversy. This time the game celebrate Star Wars icon Han Solo with Han Solo Season that begins from May 16. Content related to Solo: A Star Wars Story is slated for for June. Till then, developer Dice highlighted what Star Wars Battlefront 2 players can expect in the game.

Hero Showdown : similar to the much-loved Heroes vs Villains Game Mode, but with a brand-new rule set. Players will begin the match by picking their Heroes. Should you be defeated you must put all your hope into your teammate and wait until the round is over. If your team is successful and wins the round, you are unable to use the Heroes that you previously used. However, if your team loses the round you're free to pick any available Hero, including the ones you've just used. It's a best out of five situation, so the first to win three rounds will claim victory.

Starfighter Custom Arcade: Starfighter Custom Arcade is where you'll be able to become acquainted with all the Starfighters in the game. Take on AI and learn skills that will serve you well when you venture into Starfighter Assault and take on some of the best pilots in the galaxy.

Jabba's Palace: located in the Dune Sea on Tatooine, this sandblasted metal and stone structure strikes fear into anyone that finds themselves on the wrong side of Jabba the Hutt. Jabba's Palace will be arriving in Star Wars Battlefront 2 and will be available in both Heroes vs Villains, Blast, and Arcade.

: the Legendary Appearance will go to Leia and will come in the form of her iconic Boushh outfit from Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. Menu updates : with the Han Solo Season it will be quicker to get into your favourite game mode. The multiplayer menu is now broken up into three main categories; Assault, Heroes and Villains, and Operations. Hero and Villains is where you'll find the core Heroes vs Villains game modes. Assault Modes, as you've probably guessed, is where you'll find the likes of Starfighter and Galactic Assault, alongside Strike. Operations is where you'll find Ewok Hunt, Blast, and it will also be the place to go for our limited-time game modes in the future.

Are you still playing Star Wars Battlefront 2 or have you moved on to other games? Let us know in the comments.

