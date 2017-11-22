Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Loot Boxes are Gambling, Could be Banned in Europe: Belgium Gaming Commission

 
22 November 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Star Wars Battlefront 2 Loot Boxes are Gambling, Could be Banned in Europe: Belgium Gaming Commission

Highlights

  • The Belgium Gaming Commission has ruled that loot boxes are gambling
  • It wants to ban them in Europe
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2's predatory micro-transactions has led to this

It appears that Star Wars Battlefront 2’s loot box fiasco has had far-reaching consequences. Belgium’s Gaming Commission has ruled that loot boxes or loot crates in games like Star Wars Battlefront 2 are a form of gambling and wants them to be banned in Europe.

"The mixing of money and addiction is gambling," the Gaming Commission claimed. Belgium's Minister of Justice Koen Geens said, "Mixing gambling and gaming, especially at a young age, is dangerous for the mental health of the child."

As per the report, in-game micro-transactions should be banned if you don’t know what you’re buying. And the Belgium Gaming Commission wants to take this beyond its borders and have loot boxes banned across the continent. He said the process will take time, "because we have to go to Europe. We will certainly try to ban it."

 

Belgium isn’t the only country whose government wants to take pay-to-win gaming mechanics to task. French senator Jerome Durain penned a letter to the online gambling authority of France, ARJEL, mentioning Star Wars Battlefront 2 by name taking issue with its use of loot boxes as a part of a “pay-to-win” scheme.

Meanwhile, the state of Hawaii in the US held a press conference to address Star Wars Battlefront 2 with Democrat representative Chris Lee claiming the game is “online casino specifically designed to lure kids into spending money.”

He mentioned that they would look at legislation to prohibit the sale of these games to anyone who is underage as well as “prohibiting different kinds of mechanisms in those games.”

Last week, Star Wars Battlefront 2 publisher EA announced that the game’s predatory micro-transactions would be removed temporarily. Given the stance governments across the world are taking in terms of regulation of video games and their purchasing mechanisms, it seems to be a case of too little too late.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Belgium Gaming Commission, Disney, EA, France, Hawaii, Loot boxes, Microtransactions, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Star Wars Battlefront 2 loot boxes, Star Wars Battlefront 2 microtransactions
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Google Lens Visual Search Rolling Out to Assistant in 6 Countries Including India
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Star Wars Battlefront 2 Loot Boxes are Gambling, Could be Banned in Europe: Belgium Gaming Commission
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Honor
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi India Launches Smartphone Exchange Programme: Here's How It Works
  2. Jio Effect: Aircel Launches New Plans With Unlimited Calls, Bundled Data
  3. OnePlus Says No to Google's Project Treble for Existing Models
  4. Google Responds to Claims It Secretly Tracks Location of Android Phones
  5. Vivo V7 vs Oppo F5 vs Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro: Price, Specs Compared
  6. Xiaomi MIUI 9 Last Update for 6 Smartphones as Software Support Ends
  7. OnePlus 5T Launched in India via Amazon.in; Price Starts at Rs. 32,999
  8. Apple Finds Foxconn Interns Worked Illegal Overtime on iPhone X
  9. Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Gets a Cheaper Variant With 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage
  10. Google Lens Visual Search Rolling Out to 6 Countries Including India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.