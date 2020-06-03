Technology News
Star Chef 2 Released for Android, iOS Devices Globally

Star Chef 2 adds a multiplayer element where players can team up with other players and collaborate in events.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 June 2020 16:00 IST
Star Chef 2 requires Android 8 and up

Highlights
  • Star Chef 2 mobile game released globally
  • Star Chef 2 is available on Android and iOS
  • It is a free to play game with in-app purchases

Star Chef 2, the sequel to popular cooking game Star Chef that came out in 2018, is now available for Android and iOS users. Developed by 99Games, Star Chef 2 is a free to play cooking and restaurant management game where players have to run and expand their restaurant while also preparing dishes. Star Chef 2 also brings Chef Team events that allow players to collaborate with other chefs from around the world. The game is now live on the Google Play store and the Apple App Store.

Rohith Bhat, CEO of 99Games, said that Star Chef 2 built on what was appreciated about the original Star Chef. “With Star Chef 2, we repackaged the very best, sharing the same sentiments, same joy, the same emotions – and added depth, various food combinations, personalization and community play,” Bhat said.

Star Chef 2 will have players make the finest cuisines using state-of-the-art appliances. There are more than 85 special dishes to prepare. On the management side of things, players can hire chefs to cater to the needs of customers. The game also brings celebrity appearances, pool parties, and live music, along with several other interesting features. Players get complete control of building the restaurant and it can be decorated with a wide range of décor. There are a lot of way to customise and personalise a restaurant.

Further, the community play aspect of the game allows players to team up with other chefs in the game and collaborate in events, as well as compete with other teams to win the title of Star Chef.

The game is available on the Google Play store and is 111MB in size. On the App Store, the game is 411.5MB.

Star Chef was released in 2018 and has got more than 5 million downloads. It is also a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

 

Is Realme TV the best TV under ₹ 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

