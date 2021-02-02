Technology News
  Google to Shut Down Internal Stadia Game Development Studios Due to High Costs

Google to Shut Down Internal Stadia Game Development Studios Due to High Costs

Stadia was launched in 2019 along with an internal game development unit that was expected to make titles for the platform.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 2 February 2021 09:36 IST
Stadia saw a surge in users after the tech giant gifted two months of free access to its premium version

Highlights
  • Google was shutting down the unit due to the high costs involved
  • Stadia saw a surge in users last year
  • Stadia was launched in 2019 along with an internal game development unit

Alphabet's Google said on Monday it would stop internal development of games for Stadia, making the cloud-based game-streaming service entirely dependent on titles from other game developers and publishers.

Stadia was launched in 2019 along with an internal game development unit that was expected to make titles for the platform.

The company said on Monday it was shutting down the unit due to the high costs involved in developing games that attract users.

"Creating best-in-class games from the ground up takes many years and significant investment, and the cost is going up exponentially," Phil Harrison, vice president and general manager of Google Stadia, said in a blog post.

Harrison also said that Jade Raymond, head of Google's Stadia Games and Entertainment, would be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

Stadia saw a surge in users last year after the tech giant gifted two months of free access to its premium version to gamers sheltering at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in November last year, Google said it was adding several new games to its Stadia Pro subscription service. As the titles were added in December, the lineup count for Stadia Pro games went well over 30. Stadia Director of Games Jack Buser also shared during an interview that 400 new games will be heading to Stadia. Stadia Pro subscription costs $9.99 (roughly Rs. 740) per month and is currently available in select regions including Canada, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, US, UK, and others. India, unfortunately, is not part of the list as of now.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Alphabet, Google, Stadia
