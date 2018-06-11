Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Square Enix E3 2018 Showcase: How to Watch and What to Expect

 
, 11 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Square Enix E3 2018 Showcase: How to Watch and What to Expect

Highlights

  • This is Square Enix's first E3 briefing in three years
  • Expect more details on games like Kingdom Hearts 3
  • We could see an update on Final Fantasy VII Remake too

Kingdom Hearts 3 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider publisher Square Enix hasn’t had an E3 presentation for three years. This makes the Square Enix E3 2018 showcase one to look forward to. More so when you consider the games it has out in the near future. And while we saw some of the company’s output at the Microsoft Xbox E3 208 event, the Square Enix E3 2018 event should give us a deep dive into some of its most anticipated projects. Here’s how you can catch it as it happens.

Square Enix E3 2018 showcase start time

The Square Enix E3 2018 showcase is at 10:30pm IST (10am PST) on June 11.

Where to watch the Square Enix E3 2018 showcase 

You can check out the event via the official Square Enix website, YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer. Or even at the video embed below.

 

Square Enix E3 2018 showcase what to expect

  • Kingdom Hearts 3: despite a release date and a lengthy trailer showing off the Frozen world, expect Square Enix to share more details on its coming Final Fantasy and Disney crossover game.
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake: leading into E3 2018, the Final Fantasy VII Remake appears to be in limbo. Square’s own event would be a good place to clear the air on what you can expect from this retelling of a legendary role-playing game.
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: while it has a release date, editions, and a marketing deal with Microsoft, we could see information on what to expect from the game’s multiplayer or endless elements that could have you coming back when the adventure is over.
  • Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy: with the company working on both Disney IPs, it’s possible to see a teaser if not a full on reveal of what we can expect from both or either game.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Final Fantasy VII Remake, Kingdom Hearts 3, Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, E3 2018, E3
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Jio's Overall Download Speeds Decline as Airtel, Idea, Vodafone's Improve: OpenSignal
Moto G6
Square Enix E3 2018 Showcase: How to Watch and What to Expect
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  2. Nokia 5.1 Plus Leaked, Nokia X6 Global Variant Reportedly Certified
  3. Vivo Nex Price and Hands-On Video Leaked
  4. Fortnite Nintendo Switch Release Date Possibly Leaked
  5. Jio Sees Decline in Overall Download Speeds as Rivals Improve: OpenSignal
  6. Samsung Galaxy Phone Burns Down Woman's Car in Detroit: Report
  7. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM Eligible Devices, Release Date Announced
  8. Moto Camera App Updated With Google Lens, Deeper Photos Integration
  9. Game of Thrones Prequel Pilot Ordered, Events to Be Set in Distant Past
  10. OnePlus Asphalt Cup Launched With Gameloft in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.