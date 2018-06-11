Square Enix E3 2018 Showcase: How to Watch and What to Expect

Kingdom Hearts 3 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider publisher Square Enix hasn’t had an E3 presentation for three years. This makes the Square Enix E3 2018 showcase one to look forward to. More so when you consider the games it has out in the near future. And while we saw some of the company’s output at the Microsoft Xbox E3 208 event, the Square Enix E3 2018 event should give us a deep dive into some of its most anticipated projects. Here’s how you can catch it as it happens.
The Square Enix E3 2018 showcase is at 10:30pm IST (10am PST) on June 11.
You can check out the event via the official Square Enix website, YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer. Or even at the video embed below.
Square Enix E3 2018 showcase what to expect
If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement