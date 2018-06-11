Square Enix E3 2018 Showcase: How to Watch and What to Expect

Kingdom Hearts 3 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider publisher Square Enix hasn’t had an E3 presentation for three years. This makes the Square Enix E3 2018 showcase one to look forward to. More so when you consider the games it has out in the near future. And while we saw some of the company’s output at the Microsoft Xbox E3 208 event, the Square Enix E3 2018 event should give us a deep dive into some of its most anticipated projects. Here’s how you can catch it as it happens.

Square Enix E3 2018 showcase start time

The Square Enix E3 2018 showcase is at 10:30pm IST (10am PST) on June 11.

Where to watch the Square Enix E3 2018 showcase

You can check out the event via the official Square Enix website, YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer. Or even at the video embed below.

Square Enix E3 2018 showcase what to expect

Kingdom Hearts 3 : despite a release date and a lengthy trailer showing off the Frozen world, expect Square Enix to share more details on its coming Final Fantasy and Disney crossover game.

: despite a release date and a lengthy trailer showing off the Frozen world, expect Square Enix to share more details on its coming Final Fantasy and Disney crossover game. Final Fantasy VII Remake : leading into E3 2018, the Final Fantasy VII Remake appears to be in limbo. Square’s own event would be a good place to clear the air on what you can expect from this retelling of a legendary role-playing game.

: leading into E3 2018, the Final Fantasy VII Remake appears to be in limbo. Square’s own event would be a good place to clear the air on what you can expect from this retelling of a legendary role-playing game. Shadow of the Tomb Raider : while it has a release date, editions, and a marketing deal with Microsoft, we could see information on what to expect from the game’s multiplayer or endless elements that could have you coming back when the adventure is over.

: while it has a release date, editions, and a marketing deal with Microsoft, we could see information on what to expect from the game’s multiplayer or endless elements that could have you coming back when the adventure is over. Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy: with the company working on both Disney IPs, it’s possible to see a teaser if not a full on reveal of what we can expect from both or either game.

