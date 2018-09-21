Spider-Man PS4 is one of the best games of the year thus far and its early sales seem to reflect this. According to Sony, Spider-Man PS4 has sold 3.3 million units in its first three days of release. However, Spider-Man's appeal on the PS4 appears to have ensured it eclipses Spider-Man: Homecoming's opening weekend earnings at the box office according to a recent report. This is staggering for Sony when you consider that God of War, another PS4 exclusive, sold 3.1 million units in its first three days this year. Spider-Man PS4 is now the fastest selling PS4 game ever.

"While Sony did not provide an official number, with a retail price of $59.99 for the game the 3.3 million copies translates to roughly $198 million, crushing the $117 million opening weekend box office of the latest solo Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Homecoming," according to USA Today.

In terms of pre-orders, Spider-Man PS4 hit one million, which is another record for Sony. Keep in mind that the sales of Spider-Man PS4 include the Spider-Man PS4 and PS4 Pro bundles too. And while the company did not say how many of these consoles were sold, adding their revenue would push the $198 million figure even higher.

"Our expectations are always set at the highest levels," Stephen Turvey, PlayStation’s Global Senior Vice President of Sales and Head of North America Business Operations, told USA Today. "It's met and exceeded all expectations. I think the company and the campus and our fans are super proud of it."

The sales success of Spider-Man isn't just restricted to markets like the US either. It has sold exceptionally well in India too despite of Sony India's apathy regarding pre-order bonuses and the Spider-Man PS4 Special Edition being canceled after the game's release with no explanation. Multiple game stores speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed it to be selling as well as God of War and some of them even claim that they're unable to restock the game in time to meet demand.

In our Spider-Man PS4 review, we stated that it isn't just triumph for video games. It's quite possibly the definitive interpretation of the superhero in any medium.

