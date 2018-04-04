PS4-Exclusive Spider-Man Release Date and Editions Announced

PS4-exclusive Spider-Man finally has a release date. The action-adventure title developed by Insomniac Games is out on September 7. In addition to this, Sony revealed three editions of the game - standard, Digital Deluxe, and the Spider-Man Collector's Edition. Spider-Man standard edition price is Rs. 3,999 ($60) on disc or as a digital download. The Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition is $80. No India price is up just yet, though it should be around Rs. 4,499 given Sony's pricing history for India. Meanwhile the Spider-Man Collector's Edition price is $150, which if it makes it to India, should be around Rs. 9,490 just like the God of War Collector's Edition. Here's what you get with the Digital Deluxe and Collector's Editions.

Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition

Copy of the game

New story chapters of post-launch downloadable content (DLC)– Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps, these include three chapters with new missions, villains, and characters

Additional suits for Spider-Man

Those pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition in the US and Canada will receive a limited edition collectible pin by mail featuring Spider-Man as he appears on the cover art for the game.

Spider-Man Collector's Edition

All content from the Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition

Steelbook case featuring the iconic white spider

Mini art book

Marvel’s Spider-Man statue by Gentle Giant

Earlier in the day it was revealed that Spider-Man would be skipping the Xbox One. Spider-Man PS4 developer Insomniac has confirmed that the game will not be making it to Microsoft’s console. It tweeted a simple “never” in reply to a fan query regarding the game making it to the Xbox One. It lines up with Sony boss Shawn Layden labelling Spider-Man as a “true exclusive” for the PS4 when it was shown off at E3 2017 during Sony’s event.

Previously, Insomniac released a trailer featuring exploration, combat, and behind-the-scenes details on what to expect. The studio says Spider-Man’s story will feature a confident Peter Parker who is an underdog in the fight against the game’s villains. Drawing from past Spider-Man games, the Arkham series of Batman titles, and Insomniac’s own Sunset Overdrive, Spider-Man is shaping up to be a solid action-adventure title.

