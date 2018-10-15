Limited Edition Spider-Man PS4 Pro Now Available in India

The Limited Edition Spider-Man PS4 Pro console is now available in India. While the rest of the world received this special PS4 Pro variant on the Spider-Man PS4 release date of September 7, Sony India has only brought it to the country right now. And much like the God of War PS4 Pro console, it's not cheap. The Limited Edition Spider-Man PS4 Pro console price is Rs. 49,690. It includes a fully customised 'Amazing Red' 1TB PS4 Pro console featuring the iconic Spider-Man logo, a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller, Spider-Man game on Blu-ray disc, and a PlayStation Store download voucher for The City That Never Sleeps DLC. Like most collector's edition consoles, expect this to be on sale in limited quantities. Check your local game store or online stores like Flipkart, which has it listed at the moment.

At the moment there's no news of the Limited Edition Spider-Man PS4 Slim that was also released in time for the game's launch. It has a 1TB PS4 'Amazing Red' console in the special Spider-Man design, a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller, Spider-Man game on Blu-ray disc, and a PlayStation Store download voucher for The City That Never Sleeps DLC.

Also missing is the Spider-Man PS4 Collector's Edition that was to make it to the country albeit after 20 to 25 days. In fact, Sony refuses to bring up the status of this variant of the game to retailers Gadgets 360 has learned. This is in the wake of the Spider-Man PS4 Special Edition cancellation for India. It isn't the first time Sony India has messed up the release of its games in India. Earlier, Shadow of the Colossus was delayed due to logistics issues and Horizon Zero Dawn failed to make its date for the same reason as did the limited variants of God of War.

For what it's worth, Spider-Man on the PS4 is one of the best games of the year despite Sony's apathy for it in markets like India.

For what it's worth, Spider-Man on the PS4 is one of the best games of the year despite Sony's apathy for it in markets like India.

