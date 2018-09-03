Spider-Man PS4 Controller Will Not Be Sold Separately: Insomniac Games

Spider-Man PS4 release date is September 7 and like most big budget PS4 exclusives, the game will get limited edition PS4 consoles. Decked in the colours of Spider-Man's suit in the game, they also have matching PS4 controllers. Unlike God of War, you won't be able to purchase them separately. Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games confirmed this to a Reddit user according to the Spider-Man PS4 subreddit.

Considering the Spider-Man Limited Edition PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim are as the name suggests, limited, as well as an expensive way for fans to indulge in Marvel's most popular superhero, it will be interesting to see if Sony decides to make the Spider-Man PS4 controller available separately. For now though, don't hold your breath.

As for the Spider-Man Limited Edition PS4 Pro, it comes with a fully customised 'Amazing Red' 1TB PS4 Pro console featuring the iconic Spider-Man logo, a matching Dualshock 4 wireless controller, Spider-Man game on Blu-ray disc, and a PlayStation Store download voucher for The City That Never Sleeps DLC.

In addition to this, there's the Limited Edition Spider-Man PS4 Slim for $300 (around Rs. 20,600). It has a 1TB PS4 'Amazing Red' console in the special Spider-Man design, a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller, Spider-Man game on Blu-ray disc, and a PlayStation Store download voucher for The City That Never Sleeps DLC. They will be available on Spider-Man's release date of September 7.

Furthermore there are several Spider-Man PS4 bundles that have the game, controllers, and standard black PS4 consoles.

Spider-Man PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim bundles

PS4 1TB Jet Black bundle with matching Dualshock 4 wireless controller and a copy of Spider-Man game on Blu-ray disc

PS4 1TB Jet Black bundle with two matching Dualshock 4 wireless controllers and a copy of Spider-Man game on Blu-ray disc

PS4 500GB Jet Black bundle with matching Dualshock 4 wireless controller and a copy of Spider-Man game on Blu-ray disc

PS4 Pro 1TB Jet Black bundle with matching Dualshock 4 wireless controller and a copy of Spider-Man game on Blu-ray disc

Spider-Man Limited Edition PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim India price and release date

At the time of filing this story, Sony India has not replied to our request for comment regarding availability of these bundles for India. That being said, we won't be surprised to see at least the Limited Edition Spider-Man PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim make it here with the former sporting a price not too dissimilar to the God of War special edition PS4 Pro console which retailed for Rs. 48,490.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.