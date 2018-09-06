Spider-Man PS4 Collector's Edition and Special Edition Delayed in India

Spider-Man PS4 release date is September 7 although it has been available unofficially in a few countries earlier this week. However, if you pre-ordered the Spider-Man Collector's Edition or Spider-Man Special Edition in India, you won't be getting your copy of the game any time soon. Multiple retailers speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed that Sony India won't be getting either variant of the game on release day. The standard edition of Spider-Man however, will be available on time.

The reason for the delay is similar to that for the God of War Collector's and Limited Edition delays, they'll be arriving in a shipment separate from the standard edition of the game. Sony India has allegedly been aware of the delay for awhile, choosing to spring the news on retailers after pre-orders were taken. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India for comment and will update this story if we hear from the company. Internationally, Spider-Man pre-orders went live months ago. In India however, most stores started taking pre-orders in August. Sources tell us that this is because Sony India was unsure if it was even getting anything beyond the standard edition of the game until then.

A quick check online shows that both Spider-Man Collector's and Special Edition were sold out during the pre-order period despite the high price tag of Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 4,999 respectively. The Spider-Man standard edition is Rs. 3,999.

How long would the Spider-Man Collector's and Special Editions be delayed for India? Our sources tell us to expect a seven to 10 day delay at the very worst. Again, similar to God of War. Oddly though, neighbouring regions that share the same stock allocation and overarching Sony management like the UAE will be getting all editions of Spider-Man on time.

This isn’t the first time Sony India has released games in India late. Earlier, Shadow of the Colossus was delayed due to logistics issues and Horizon Zero Dawn failed to make its date for the same reason. Despite being the biggest console company in India, Sony seems to care little about selling its software on time given its recent track record. And it seems to be a ploy to push digital sales although the company has claimed otherwise in the past.

“There's no company objective from our side to steer in one or another direction [between digital and physical games]. Both options are available to the consumer and then in the end its the consumer choice on what to do,” said Robert Fisser, Vice President and General Manager Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and India at Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE) in an interview with Gadgets 360 last year.

That said, with the recent aggressive launch of PlayStation Store prepaid cards, it seems that Sony's idea of choice is ensuring that one option arrives consistently later than the others.

