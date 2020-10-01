Technology News
loading

Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 Recasts Peter Parker, Upsets Fans

The new game version looks a lot like Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, many believe.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 October 2020 12:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 Recasts Peter Parker, Upsets Fans

Photo Credit: Insomniac Games

Ben Jordan as Peter Parker in Spider-Man Remastered on the PS5

Highlights
  • Spider-Man Remastered out November 12 on the PS5
  • Available as part of Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
  • New actor a ‘better match’ to facial capture, Insomniac says

Spider-Man Remastered on the PS5 is replacing Peter Parker. Not the character, but his face. Sony-owned developer Insomniac Games have revealed that the Spider-Man role has been recast with Ben Jordan. He replaces John Bubniak, who played Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man on the PS4, although Yuri Lowenthal will still voice him, if you were worried. A subset of Marvel's Spider-Man fans aren't happy with the move though, because they believe the new version looks suspiciously similar to Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/ Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And you know what? They might have a point. Here are photos of Jordan (above), Bubniak, and Holland as Peter Parker, in addition to one of Lowenthal. Who do you think Jordan looks more like: Holland or Lowenthal?

spider man ps4 john bubniak spider man ps4 john bubniak

John Bubniak as Peter Parker in Spider-Man on the PS4
Photo Credit: Insomniac Games

spider man tom holland spider man tom holland homecoming

Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming
Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

yuri lowenthal wikimedia yuri lowenthal

Yuri Lowenthal, who voices and does facial capture for Spider-Man
Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore

Insomniac thinks it's the latter, and that's how they justify the recasting. In a PlayStation Blog post that carried the reveal, the Spider-Man Remastered developer said Jordan is a “better match” to Lowenthal's “facial capture”. And this is how he's going to stay when future Spider-Man PlayStation titles roll around.

It's also worth noting that Sony, which owns PlayStation and Insomniac, is also the rights holder for Spider-Man films.

“Today's news about the new Peter Parker face model has surprised some of you, and we at Insomniac totally understand your reaction,” Insomniac creative director Bryan Intihar tweeted. “Heck, it even took me awhile to get used to Peter's new look. But as we discussed the franchise's future and moving to the PS5, it quickly became apparent that delivering even more believable-looking characters made finding a better facial match for actor Yuri Lowenthal — who we all love as Peter — a necessity.

“We care as much about this character as your attachment to him, so please know we didn't make this decision/ change lightly. As we did throughout the development of Marvel's Spider-Man, we'll continue to read your comments, listen, and always be looking or ways to improve every facet of the game. At the same time, I hope you can trust us that this decision is what we feel is best for the future of the franchise and our upcoming goals for this beloved Marvel character.”

Lowenthal tried to play down the backlash by pivoting to self-deprecating humour, noting that it's the bones of his face that required the change.

Some fans aren't buying Insomniac's reasoning though and have pointed out that the Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man is someone who has been Spider-Man for eight years, while the new version looks like he's still in school; just like Holland's Peter Parker in the Marvel movies.

Spider-Man Remastered PS5 details

While that's the biggest change, Insomniac Games shared some other details for Spider-Man Remastered on the PS5, including a 60fps performance mode, improved assets and models, ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows, individually-rendered strands of hair, near-instant load times, 3D audio on compatible headphones, new photo mode features, and three new suits.

Spider-Man Remastered is out November 12 on the PS5. It's available as part of Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition ($70 in the US, TBA in India) or as a paid in-game upgrade with Spider-Man: Miles Morales Standard Edition ($50 in the US, TBA in India).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spider Man, Spider Man Remastered, Insomniac Games, Tom Holland, PS5, PlayStation 5, Spider Man PS4, Marvel
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
WhatsApp Enables Always Mute, New Storage UI, Media Guidelines Features in Latest Android Beta

Related Stories

Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 Recasts Peter Parker, Upsets Fans
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Launching in India on October 17
  2. Realme Buds Wireless Pro Earphones to Launch in India Soon
  3. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Poco C3 Price in India Allegedly Tipped via Leaked Retail Box Images
  5. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz Display Launched
  6. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  7. OnePlus 8T Confirmed to Run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11
  8. Google Meet Free Users Can Have 24-Hour Long Video Calls Till March 31
  9. Xiaomi to Launch Two Redmi Audio Products in India on October 7
  10. Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 Series Oxygen OS Update Brings September 2020 Security Patch, Other Optimisations
  2. Motorola Razr 5G India Launch Set for October 5, to Be Offered via Flipkart
  3. Telegram Update Brings Search Filters, Anonymous Admins, and Channel Comments
  4. PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced for October: Need for Speed Payback, Vampyr
  5. EU Drafts Rules to Force Big Tech Companies to Share Data: Report
  6. Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 Recasts Peter Parker, Upsets Fans
  7. WhatsApp Enables Always Mute, New Storage UI, Media Guidelines Features in Latest Android Beta
  8. Realme Buds Wireless Pro Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation to Launch in India on October 7 on Amazon
  9. TikTok Must Become US Firm or Will Be Banned, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Says
  10. Google Photos Getting New Editor on Android With AI-Suggestions, Granular Controls
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com