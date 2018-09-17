The Spider-Man PS4 Special Edition has been cancelled for India. Several retailers speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed that Sony India won't be bringing in this version of the game which comes with a steelbook and an art book. Previously it was delayed until September 17, now it won't be releasing in India at all. This is despite most game stores taking money upfront from customers for this version of the game as they were assured by Sony it would be coming to India. Sony India failed to provide game stores any reason for the cancelation aside from "unforeseen circumstances" sources familiar with the matter tell us. If you pre-ordered the Spider-Man PS4 Special Edition, expect the store you ordered from to notify you of its cancellation. Some have already started intimating customers of this. For its part, Sony India was unavailable for comment despite multiple attempts from Gadgets 360 to obtain one.

As for the Spider-Man PS4 Collector's Edition? That's still expected to make it to the country albeit after 20 to 25 days we've learned. This isn’t the first time Sony India has messed up the release of its games in India. Earlier, Shadow of the Colossus was delayed due to logistics issues and Horizon Zero Dawn failed to make its date for the same reason as did the limited variants of God of War. While being the biggest console company in India, Sony seems to care little about selling its software given its recent track record and cancelling paid for pre-orders marks a new low.

Retailers tell us they were only allowed to list the game for pre-order a month prior to release. In comparison, game stores in the US and Europe sold out of their pre-order allocation of both versions around the time of its E3 2018 trailer. All of this seems to suggest a lack of planning on Sony's part, which makes us wonder why they'd even announce these versions of the game for India to begin with.

Oddly though, neighbouring regions that share the same stock allocation and overarching Sony management like the UAE have received all versions of the game and its limited edition PS4 consoles to boot.

Previously, Sony India denied any commitments around Spider-Man PS4 India pre-orders, stating it "never communicated any pre-order bonuses to any online or offline retailers in India."

And while Sony says it has no responsibility, it didn't do anything to prevent the wrong information from going up in the first place. The company has been actively policing India Spider-Man PS4 listings to prevent any pre-order discounts, retailers tell us, and it was aware of what was listed online.

