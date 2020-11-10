Marvel's Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4 will soon allow you to export your save game file to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on the upcoming PlayStation 5. Sony-owned developer Insomniac Games made the announcement on Monday, in what marks an about-turn. Previously, Insomniac had taken the stance that PS5 players would have to start afresh with the remastered version of the 2018 critically-acclaimed superhero game, no matter how much they played on the PS4. But it's now relented. The update to Marvel's Spider-Man will be available around November 26.

“We have heard you — in an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered,” Insomniac Games said in a tweet on Monday local time in the US. “This update will also add the three new suits from Remastered to the PS4 game. We expect to bring you this update around Thanksgiving.”

We have heard you - in an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. This update will also add the three new suits from Remastered to the PS4 game. We expect to bring you this update around Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/EqoKnto3FV — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 9, 2020

As seen in the photos in the tweet above, the three new suits — available in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on November 12, and coming to Marvel's Spider-Man in late November — are the Amazing Suit, the Arachnid Rider Suit, and the Armoured Advanced suit. These were previously exclusive to the PS5 remastered version but they are now being offered to PS4 owners of Marvel's Spider-Man too, at no additional cost.

This solves most of the pain points Marvel's Spider-Man fans had with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. Of course, there's still the tiny matter of Peter Parker's face being recast, but it doesn't look like Insomniac Games is going to budge on that.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is available as part of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, out November 12 alongside the launch of the PlayStation 5 in select markets and November 19 elsewhere. The free update to Marvel's Spider-Man arrives in late November.