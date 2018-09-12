Spider-Man PS4 New Game Plus Mode Announced

Spider-Man on PS4 will get a New Game Plus mode, developer Insomniac Games revealed Monday on Twitter in response to a fan question. There are no other details on the mode such as what it will bring and when it will be out, though it doesn’t seem too far away judging by Insomniac’s tweet.

Replying to a Twitter query about whether the new Spider-Man game on PS4 will have a New Game Plus mode, Insomniac tweeted back: “yes working on it now and polishing it up!”

Most New Game Plus modes don’t have any additional content but allow players to replay the game from start while keeping all the items and experience gained in the first playthrough. That allows gamers to set a higher difficulty, if they wish to do so.

Speaking of additional content though, Spider-Man has a story DLC called The City That Never Sleeps, which will be released in three parts over the next three months. The first chapter, The Heist, drops October 23 and brings Black Cat in the flesh. It will be followed by Turf Wars in November and Silver Lining in December.

Spider-Man got a perfect 10/10 rating in our review, thanks to its solid combat, fantastic sense of movement, relatable hero, and a compelling story.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.