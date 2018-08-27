Spider-Man Game Length, Minimum Download Size Revealed

Insomniac Games has revealed the average length of its upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man game on PS4, putting it at 20 hours long.

Responding to a fan query about game length on Sunday, Insomniac Games community director James Stevenson said on Twitter: “Our average play tester took around 20 hours on default difficulty, but some spent a lot longer if they did a ton of side quests / activities.”

Stevenson also gave fans an idea of the download size of Spider-Man PS4, noting it will be minimum 45GB and “probably a bit more + patch and stuff”. He said he “will try to have an answer on that soon”.

In another tweet, he reiterated that the game would have no micro-transactions. Instead, there will be paid downloadable content (DLC) that will expand on the story and include new missions, challenges, and suits.

Speaking of the story, Insomniac worked with writer Christos Gage for three years, Stevenson noted. Gage is best known for Daredevil season 1 and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in the TV landscape and has worked on both The Amazing Spider-Man and The Superior Spider-Man in the comic book world.

Lastly, Insomniac will introduce accessibility options – present in other games such as God of War – to Spider-Man as part of a day-one update, Stevenson said, with more details shared closer to release.

