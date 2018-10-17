NDTV Gadgets360.com

Spider-Man PS4 DLC ‘The Heist’: First Look at Three New Suits

, 17 October 2018
Spider-Man PS4 DLC ‘The Heist’: First Look at Three New Suits

Highlights

  • Spider-Man: The Heist is out October 23
  • Scarlet Spider II, Spider-UK part of 3 new suits
  • DLC story will be “interconnected” across chapters

Marvel’s Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games has provided further details for the first downloadable content (DLC) chapter out next week, Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist, including a look at three new suits for the web-slinger and the story portions involving Black Cat.

The three new suits in question are the Resilient Suit from comic book illustrator Gabriele Dell’Otto, who has previously worked on Brian Michael Bendis’ Secret War mini-series; Spider-Man’s suit from Scarlet Spider II, which was published in 2012-13; and the Spider-UK suit from the Spider-Verse comic series that is set to get a movie adaptation in December.

As for the new story missions in The Heist, they kick off with a robbery at an art museum which somehow links Peter Parker and Mary Jane with an old romantic interest of the former’s in Felicia Hardy aka Black Cat. Insomniac Games says that’s the beginning of an “interconnected” story spanning all three chapters of the paid DLC Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps.

spider man suits Spider Man PS4 suits

(L-R): Scarlet Spider II, Resilient Suit, and Spider-UK

Beyond that, The Heist brings new challenges, crimes, trophies, and an enemy faction. You can start playing all that from next Tuesday, October 23.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist is available for individual purchase in certain regions, including the US at $10 (about Rs. 734). In India, you’ll have to pick up The City That Never Sleeps at Rs. 1,664 on the PlayStation Store, which gives you access to all three DLC chapters. The Heist will be followed by Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars in November and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining in December.

Alternatively, if you haven’t bought the base game yet, you can get the full thing at Rs. 4,999 with Marvel’s Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition. If you’d like to save a little more, go find the discounted game at retail for Rs. 2,999, and then pick up the DLC separately.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Further reading: Spider Man, Spider Man PS4, Spider Man The City That Never Sleeps, Insomniac Games
