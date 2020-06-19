Technology News
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Set a Year After Spider-Man, About Half as Long

Insomniac Games also hinted at a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for the PS5.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 19 June 2020 11:07 IST
Photo Credit: Insomniac Games

Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PS5

Highlights
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales out late 2020
  • Akin to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in scope
  • Set in the winter, just prior to Christmas

How long is Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and are we getting a full-length sequel? Insomniac Games hasn't done a great job with the reveal of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, what with Sony's initial comments that it was an expansion to the 2018 original, before a statement from Insomniac clarifying that it is a standalone game. But it's finally providing more details. For one, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is around half as long as the first game, in which the main story took a little less than 20 hours to complete. It takes place about a year after the events of Marvel's Spider-Man. And, Insomniac confirmed, it makes the most of the PS5's next-gen capabilities.

“We know a lot of you want to know how big this game is,” Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales creative director Brian Horton wrote on the official PlayStation Blog. “You'll experience a full story arc with Miles, one that's more akin to a game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in terms of overall scope.” Given Lost Legacy ran for 7–9 hours, and Marvel's Spider-Man took 17–25 hours — both for their respective main stories and side quests, according to How Long to Beat — you're looking at a game between a third or half as long.

Set in the winter season, just prior to the Christmas holidays — in line with its release period — Spider-Man: Miles Morales centres on “a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army” taking place in and around New York City's Harlem neighbourhood, Miles' new home. Horton added: “Miles's multicultural background reflects a more modern, diverse world and we wanted to give players a new story, with new set-pieces, fresh villains, and unique quests across Marvel's New York City.”

Additionally, Miles has new powers — in bioelectricity and invisibility — that set him apart from the original protagonist Peter Parker. For those wondering what happened to Parker, as were we when Spider-Man: Miles Morales was announced, Horton said not to worry and that they “still have much of Peter's story left to tell”. That hints at a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for the PS5 down the line.

In terms of the PS5 — Sony and Insomniac continue to avoid the question of the game's availability on the PS4 — Spider-Man: Miles Morales will offer near-instant load times, upgraded character and building models, improved skin shading, and more natural hair. Insomniac will make use of PS5 capabilities such as ray-tracing, 3D audio, and the DualSense controller on the new Spider-Man game.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out late 2020 as a launch title on the PS5.

Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
